The BTS Armys taking the CBSE Class 9 exam had a lucky day. Instead of some uninteresting paragraphs that you leave to attempt at the end of the paper, they got a comprehension passage about a popular K-pop band.

BTS is already a global sensation, but their fans are overjoyed at this recognition of the septet. One of the students took to Twitter to share the paragraph that detailed the band's meteoric climb to fame.

"While many Korean bands have become popular worldwide, BTS is the top K-pop phenomenon," the passage stated.

Today was my English exam and i got comprehension on BTS !!!!! pic.twitter.com/NRs51cvkSD — cherry💜🌌^_^ (@army0613btsiluv) March 7, 2022

Fans were quick to share their delight on the Twitter thread. Here's how they reacted:

I had my board english paper and there was a question to write a flim review and I wrote about BTS:BREAK THE SILENCE the movie

