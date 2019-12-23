As anti-CAA protests take hold of the nation, Bollywood celebrities, like Jaaved Jaaferi, Anurag Kashyap, Konkona Sen and others have also come out in support of the protestors and taken a stand against the act.

Consequently, many of the actors have been subjected to incessant trolling and hate online. And now, actor Jaaved Jaaferi stated that he is quitting social media 'till the situation improves'.

Can’t handle this trolling and hate.. going off social media till the situation improves.. hopefully..Inshallaah..#indiafirst #jaihind — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) December 22, 2019

There have been various other repercussions that actors have encountered for supporting anti-CAA protests. Allegedly, Sushant Singh was also removed as a host from the show Savdhaan India, for supporting anti-CAA protests.