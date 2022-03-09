Raj Or Rahul: Can You Guess What Was SRK’s On-Screen Name In These Movies?

It is needless to introduce the iconic actor who has been ruling our hearts for about 30 years now. From playing a number of characters flawlessly to winning hearts with his heartwarming gestures in real life, there are a gazillion reasons why we all love Shah Rukh Khan.

If you are one of his jabra fans, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you!

1. What was his on-screen name in Baadshah? via Pinterest Detective Rahul Detective Raj Detective Baburao

2. What was his on-screen name in Chamatkar? via Cinestaan Shankar Srivastava Sunil Srivastava Sunder Srivastava

3. What was his on-screen name in Darr? via Indoree Talk Rahul Mehra Raj Malhotra Arun Verma

4. What was his on-screen name in King Uncle? via Twitter Anil Bansal Arun Bansal Arjun Bansal

5. What was his on-screen name in Maya Memsaab? via FilmiBeat Raj Kumar Lalit Kumar Aman Kumar

6. What was his on-screen name in Trimurti? via Twitter Vijay Singh Arjun Singh Romi Singh

7. What was his on-screen name in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani? via Mashable India Ajay Bakshi Gopal Yadav Mohan Bhargav

8. What was his on-screen name in Dil Se? via IMDb Aman Yadav Amarkant Verma Kabir Shah