QUIZ

Raj Or Rahul: Can You Guess What Was SRK’s On-Screen Name In These Movies?

Aaliyah Jain

It is needless to introduce the iconic actor who has been ruling our hearts for about 30 years now. From playing a number of characters flawlessly to winning hearts with his heartwarming gestures in real life, there are a gazillion reasons why we all love Shah Rukh Khan.

If you are one of his jabra fans, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you!

via GIPHY

1. What was his on-screen name in Baadshah?

2. What was his on-screen name in Chamatkar?

3. What was his on-screen name in Darr?

4. What was his on-screen name in King Uncle?

5. What was his on-screen name in Maya Memsaab?

6. What was his on-screen name in Trimurti?

7. What was his on-screen name in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani?

8. What was his on-screen name in Dil Se?

via IMDb

9. What was his on-screen name in Josh?

So, are you a jabra fan?

Result

