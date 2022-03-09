Raj Or Rahul: Can You Guess What Was SRK’s On-Screen Name In These Movies?

It is needless to introduce the iconic actor who has been ruling our hearts for about 30 years now. From playing a number of characters flawlessly to winning hearts with his heartwarming gestures in real life, there are a gazillion reasons why we all love Shah Rukh Khan.
If you are one of his jabra fans, then this quiz should be a piece of cake for you!
1. What was his on-screen name in Baadshah?
2. What was his on-screen name in Chamatkar?
3. What was his on-screen name in Darr?
4. What was his on-screen name in King Uncle?
5. What was his on-screen name in Maya Memsaab?
6. What was his on-screen name in Trimurti?
7. What was his on-screen name in Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani?
8. What was his on-screen name in Dil Se?
9. What was his on-screen name in Josh?
So, are you a jabra fan?
Result