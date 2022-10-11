Not just her movies, we all love Kajol for being unabashedly honest and witty. If you have seen her interviews, you know the kind of candid vibe she offers and how Kajol is annoying in the cutest way, like that of Anjali from Chandni Chowk.
That said, we found a clip of her and Jaya Bachchan together at the Durga pooja pandal, and it reminded netizens about K3G. Kajol in the most dramatic way asks Jaya Ji to remove her mask, lol.
Have a look:
Twittizens think only Kajol has the audacity to do this to Jaya Ji and live to tell the tale. We have compiled some hilarious responses read on.
Seriously though the camera person had a great eye for this story!
