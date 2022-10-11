Not just her movies, we all love Kajol for being unabashedly honest and witty. If you have seen her interviews, you know the kind of candid vibe she offers and how Kajol is annoying in the cutest way, like that of Anjali from Chandni Chowk.

That said, we found a clip of her and Jaya Bachchan together at the Durga pooja pandal, and it reminded netizens about K3G. Kajol in the most dramatic way asks Jaya Ji to remove her mask, lol.

Have a look:

Can't think of another human that can do this to Jaya B and live to tell the tale 😭💀#Kajol pic.twitter.com/55cUSD9kcM — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) October 10, 2022

Twittizens think only Kajol has the audacity to do this to Jaya Ji and live to tell the tale. We have compiled some hilarious responses read on.

Only Kajol has the power to do so 😌❤ https://t.co/8lkjPcnnvc — siya🇮🇳 (@siya7781) October 10, 2022

Giving Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Ghum saas-bahu vibes 😭 https://t.co/LftYv4GNLS — , (@fallenwitch69) October 10, 2022

Taking Kajol out of Chandni Chowk is a very, very difficult task: https://t.co/9WtxDsbWWS — Shreya Mittra (@Shreya01M) October 10, 2022

I feel like I know this woman and she's a friend. That's the impact of memorable movies. Kajol 🥰 — Farrukh Aziz (@iamfarrukh) October 10, 2022

Still in k3G mode, someone turn her off 😭 https://t.co/UcpdcIoB5f — A•B•H•I•S•H•E•K (@I_SalmanOHolic) October 11, 2022

Just a normal day in Raichand family https://t.co/l4DivRPIXG — 𝐉𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐚𝐧 (@jordan10RK) October 10, 2022

K3G was so iconic, that Kajol and Jaya never came out of the role after the movie — Bharat Cricket 🏏 (@BhartArmy) October 10, 2022

Arrey woh raichand khaandaan ki badi bahu + Chandni chowk ki anjali hai, itna toh chalta hai — Areeb Faiz (@AreebFaiz5) October 10, 2022

Seriously though the camera person had a great eye for this story!

