Ever since we saw the first look and teaser for Jawan, we’ve only been waiting for the trailer. Now that the trailer is here, we cannot not talk about it. From the background score and looks to the intriguing cast – there’s a lot to look forward too. The trailer also suggests an elaborate plot-line, which looks more than promising. Of course, we can only wait more.
However, we CAN appreciate the ensemble cast, because it looks great.
1. Nayanthara
2. Vijay Sethupathi
3. Ridhi Dogra
4. Sunil Grover
5. Deepika Padukone
6. Sanya Malhotra
7. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
8. Aaliyah Qureishi
9. Priyamani
10. Girija Oak Godbole
11. Lehar Khan
12. Of course, Shah Rukh Khan
SO MUCH to look forward to!
All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.