The social drama film, Bheed, starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles, has been released today. However, the movie became a point of contention before it even hit the theatres. Set during the events of COVID-19, the trailer hinted at a realistic portrayal of the nationwide lockdown announced in March 2020.

The first trailer for the film was pulled down within a week after its release amid intense backlash and criticism. A few days later, another trailer got released on official channels with alterations.

Reportedly, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) made 13 modifications to Anubhav Sinha’s directorial Bheed. The details for the edits are out on social media now. Take a look at this tweet shared by Journalist Aroon Deep ( @AroonDeep)

The censor board has removed the following content from #Bheed (dir. @anubhavsinha):



– Any reference to PM/Delhi CM, incl. Modi's voiceover

– Depiction of villainization of Muslims in the initial days of the pandemic

– Comparison to Partition

– Police brutality#CBFCWatch pic.twitter.com/ziT937suSb — Aroon Deep (@AroonDeep) March 23, 2023

To summarize, CBFC censored the following scenes:

1. Deletion of several cuss words throughout the film, including subtitles

2. Reduction in intimate sequences

3. Removal and edits in phrases like ‘Red Indians’, ‘Puraan/Mahapuraan’ etc

4. Elimination of all direct and indirect references and speeches of PM Modi

5. Deletion of caste references in the sub-titles

6. Reduction in the mention of ‘Tablighi Jamaat’; their religious congregation was deemed responsible for spreading coronavirus cases

7. Modification of all stats references shown in the film

8. Deletion of the comparison between the hardships migrant workers faced in the lockdown with India’s partition

9. Deletion of dialogue comparing Indian society with Dhrutrashtra with visuals and sub-titles

10. Replacement of the word “Lollipop” with “Afwaah” from a dialogue about a hospital. Also from sub-titles

11. Muting the word ‘Jihad’ from the dialogue and sub-titles for “Corona Jihad…”

12. Modification in the disclaimer of the film

13. Reduction in scenes depicting police brutality towards migrant workers, especially the explicit ones

As the news broke in the media, Twitter began talking about it. Here’s what people are saying.

The CBFC has screwed #Bheed.



Apparently, police can exercise brutality but it cannot be shown. News channels can spout 'corona jihad' but it is insensitive to say it in a movie based on real events.



And the PM can say/do atrocious things but those cannot be attributed to him. pic.twitter.com/fcMlPSmdx5 — Abhishek Baxi (@baxiabhishek) March 23, 2023

Censor Board now has the issue with word Lollipop. This are new standards by the censor board 🤦. @MIB_India https://t.co/j5cFHJJanf — Aditya Kharat (@Aditya_a_kharat) March 24, 2023

They should provide a guideline on what can be done. Democracy being stifled from every side. https://t.co/hXoJlZVgNi — Anoop Saxena (@JuzScience) March 24, 2023

You know who are the liars when they do this.. https://t.co/V07Uo8VRTu — Divyanshu Adarsh Mund (@adi_h_d) March 24, 2023

Censor board removes any depiction of the actual lockdown from a film about what actually happened with the lockdown. https://t.co/XvjnybBiYZ — Akhila (@TheMadrasEye) March 24, 2023

What do you think about this?

You can watch the official trailer of Bheed here: