Set during the events of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Anubhav Sinha is geared with a movie that depicts what people went through in those toughest times. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the trailer of Bheed promises to be a realistic depiction of the lockdown. But recent developments show that the trailer has been pulled down from the official channels on YouTube.

The trailer of Bheed was released last week and it got people talking. Many feared that the movie will be boycotted for depicting what people went through in the suddenly-announced lockdown. And looks like this started happening before the movie reached the theatres. Many people took to Twitter to share how the movie has been made private on the official channels on YouTube.

The official trailer of the movie 'Bheed' is now private on Youtube after backlash. The movie is about the Covid lockdown mismanagement and the plight of the poor migrant labourers, who were forced to walk back home.

Mother of democracy, ladies and gentlemen!



Mother of democracy, ladies and gentlemen! pic.twitter.com/NeylMRDtQG — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) March 16, 2023

Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Mediaworks, the video also does not show on Benaras Mediaworks’ Twitter handle. Here’s what it shows.

There is no clarity on why the video has been made private but it got people talking about how what they had feared actually ended up happening. Many talked about the backlash and questioned the censoring. Here’s what people had to say.

Where did the official trailer of BHEED from the youtube channel vanish?



Why? — Sandeep Manudhane (@sandeep_PT) March 16, 2023

After pulling out his name from the #Bheed trailer, Bhushan Kumar has now deleted the trailer from his @tseries YT channel.

So @TSeries has privated Bheed's trailer. But sab changa si pic.twitter.com/XmgpaLEQNA — Nishtha (@krantinari) March 15, 2023

So much for curbing dissent? 🤦

Jo hua tha ab voh bhi nahi dikha sakte. I genuinely hope people make an effort to go to the theatres to watch the film#BheedTrailer #Bheed https://t.co/SIgr4iBfKQ — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) March 16, 2023

First reaction after seeing the trailer was how utterly raw the movie was & how incredibly close it was to the headlines. Expected an onslaught of FIRs, and complaints from factions of the ruling party. That’s how sad the state of affairs we face now, is. This is insane! https://t.co/vIQuIBm6P9 — Rohit (@rohityaaadav) March 16, 2023

#BheedTrailer video has now gone private. Will we able to atleast catch the movie in theatres or will it be butchered to pieces by censorship. https://t.co/yXcJ0bBKdW — Madras Film Screening Club 🎬 (@MadrasFSC) March 16, 2023

Original link that Benaras shared has also made the video private. Seems like extereme challenges happening background. I doubt about release now.

It is still unclear if the movie will release in theatres on the decided date, March 24. But this censorship sends across a message that the right to expression is not equal for all.