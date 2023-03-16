Set during the events of the COVID-19-induced lockdown, Anubhav Sinha is geared with a movie that depicts what people went through in those toughest times. Starring Rajkummar Rao and Bhumi Pednekar, the trailer of Bheed promises to be a realistic depiction of the lockdown. But recent developments show that the trailer has been pulled down from the official channels on YouTube.
The trailer of Bheed was released last week and it got people talking. Many feared that the movie will be boycotted for depicting what people went through in the suddenly-announced lockdown. And looks like this started happening before the movie reached the theatres. Many people took to Twitter to share how the movie has been made private on the official channels on YouTube.
Directed by Anubhav Sinha and produced by Benaras Mediaworks, the video also does not show on Benaras Mediaworks’ Twitter handle. Here’s what it shows.
There is no clarity on why the video has been made private but it got people talking about how what they had feared actually ended up happening. Many talked about the backlash and questioned the censoring. Here’s what people had to say.
It is still unclear if the movie will release in theatres on the decided date, March 24. But this censorship sends across a message that the right to expression is not equal for all.