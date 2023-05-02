The Met Gala is back! Each year, celebrities, including designers, fashion icons, and film stars, gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May. This year, it is on May 1 (May 2 for India). The theme of the Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to honor the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The fashion extravaganza has witnessed many memorable celebrity red-carpet looks over the decades. From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, several A-listers have paid homage to Lagerfeld’s design signatures this year.

Rihanna at the Met Gala 2023. Source: Getty Images

Meanwhile, a celebrity was carried in a plastic body wrap to the Met Gala and we don’t know how to feel about it. A video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.

Source: Twitter

The clip posted by a Twitter user (@yassnito) shows four people carrying the anonymous celebrity wrapped in plastic as they take an exit from The Carlyle’s iconic entry gate. The moment leaves the crowd surprised, and some people can be heard saying, “Oh my God,” and “What the hell is that?”

According to the Twitter user, this celebrity is American rapper Doja Cat. “Doja cat is in a f**king plastic bag rn yall (sic),” the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

doja cat is in a fucking plastic bag rn yall pic.twitter.com/rZrW5hxP7o — janito (@yassnito) May 1, 2023

Twitter is baffled after watching this video:

OMG that’s Doja cat 🫢….🤣 https://t.co/lm0blm487m — Drew Veals (@AndrewReveals) May 2, 2023

the most unserious ever im crying 😭😭 https://t.co/EErANcctDl — ☤ (@skylenol) May 2, 2023

This met gala shit is truly is so weird what are we doing https://t.co/lnxFFWsYpT — not kimmy gibbler (@AubreyRubecca) May 2, 2023

Damnn YOU CATT 😭😭 https://t.co/0cQXRt5u4z — چاہنے والا (@justthink____) May 2, 2023

that could’ve been a d*ed body and y’all wouldn’t know dann https://t.co/7M8j0UvGaW — frankie jonas (@frankiejonasnot) May 2, 2023

everyone laughing but imagine this was an actual dead body https://t.co/S6Ontx5TmC pic.twitter.com/7l2PizCaji — di ⭑ (@gmzracha) May 1, 2023

LMFAOOOO I LOVE HER https://t.co/oH6gOGLi0s — kat 🪐 (@VANITYNOTFAlR) May 1, 2023

Im crying she so funny, i love her https://t.co/4cbA74kody — bongo kat ฅ^•ﻌ•^ฅ (@BongoKvt) May 1, 2023

😭😭reason why i love met gala https://t.co/ZnTqFK11o3 — Anshhhhhh (@Pvt_insaann) May 1, 2023

Meanwhile, let’s take a quick look of Doja Cat’s Met Gala appearance this year. Doja channelled Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette at the event. “It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl’s cat more than Doja Cat,” her creative director and stylist Brett Alan Nelson told Vogue.

Source: BBC

We don’t know if that celebrity was Doja Cat or not, but that was one hell of creativity for the Met Gala.