The Met Gala is back! Each year, celebrities, including designers, fashion icons, and film stars, gather at New York City’s Metropolitan Museum of Art on the first Monday of May. This year, it is on May 1 (May 2 for India). The theme of the Met Gala 2023 is Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty to honor the late German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The fashion extravaganza has witnessed many memorable celebrity red-carpet looks over the decades. From Rihanna to Priyanka Chopra Jonas, several A-listers have paid homage to Lagerfeld’s design signatures this year.
Meanwhile, a celebrity was carried in a plastic body wrap to the Met Gala and we don’t know how to feel about it. A video of the moment is going viral on Twitter.
The clip posted by a Twitter user (@yassnito) shows four people carrying the anonymous celebrity wrapped in plastic as they take an exit from The Carlyle’s iconic entry gate. The moment leaves the crowd surprised, and some people can be heard saying, “Oh my God,” and “What the hell is that?”
According to the Twitter user, this celebrity is American rapper Doja Cat. “Doja cat is in a f**king plastic bag rn yall (sic),” the tweet reads.
Watch the video here:
Twitter is baffled after watching this video:
Meanwhile, let’s take a quick look of Doja Cat’s Met Gala appearance this year. Doja channelled Lagerfeld’s beloved cat, Choupette at the event. “It makes no sense for anyone to go as Karl’s cat more than Doja Cat,” her creative director and stylist Brett Alan Nelson told Vogue.
We don’t know if that celebrity was Doja Cat or not, but that was one hell of creativity for the Met Gala.