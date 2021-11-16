The bridal outfits that celebrities wear on their wedding day are a huge fashion inspiration for fans. Each and every detail of their wedding outfits are noticed and even replicated at times. But apart from fashion and style, some celebrities have had secret messages incorporated in their attire.

From representing heritage to paying tribute to emotions, these messages are just beautiful.

1. The border of the dupatta that Deepika Padukone wore with her attire was embroidered with the words,"Sada Saubhagyavati Bhava".

The Sanskrit phrase translates to:

May you forever be married and steer away from the curse of widowhood.

2. The dupatta over Patralekhaa Paul's head had a Bengali verse embroidered on its border.

It read: আমার পরান ভরা ভালোবাসা আমি তোমায় সমর্পণ করিলাম।, which translates to:

I surrender my full love to you.

3. Meghan Markle's 16.5 foot veil consisted distinctive flora of each of 53 Commonwealth countries united in one spectacular floral composition.

According to a statement by Kensington Palace, Meghan Markle had expessed the wish of having all 53 countries of the Commonwealth with her on her journey through the ceremony. Her designer Waight Keller ensured that her wish was fulfilled.

4. Priyanka Chopra's wedding gown was embroidered with eight meaningful messages.

According to People Magazine, Priyanka's wedding gown had these words and phrases embroidered on it: Nicholas Jerry Jonas (her husband's full name), 1st December 2018(their wedding date), Madhu & Ashok (the names of her parents), Om Namah Shivay, Family, Hope, Compassion, and Love.

5. When Angeline Jolie tied the knot with Brad Pitt, her wedding gown had artwork of their kids, like literally how a kid would draw.

