We often come across interviews or comments on social media, where actors and celebrities are themselves - and not playing a part. In such situations, we not only see them for who they are but also as normal people who have opinions that can contradict other celebrities. While we've come across a lot of such moments on Koffee With Karan, there have been other times when our favourite celebrities had the perfect comeback or diss.

And, these are some of the times where they brought in their sass along:

1. When Rajkummar Rao called out Sonam Kapoor by pointing out that star kids do have easy access to the industry.

In a conversation with Film Companion, Sonam Kapoor mentioned that it took her 5 years to get her first films and it doesn't help being from the industry. And, Rajkummar Rao pointed out how she had an easy access to directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

That's what I'm saying, you had options. Being an outsider, you don't know where to go.

- Rajkummar Rao

2. When Parvathy called out the misogyny in Arjun Reddy in front of Vijay Deverakonda.

When Film Companion hosted Actors Adda, a round table discussion with eight actors who were featured in their list of '100 Greatest Performers of the Decade', Parvathy talked about the misogyny in films. She pointed out that films like Kabir Singh and Arjun Reddy, glorified the sexist behaviour and she intends to not choose such films.

3. When Twinkle Khanna dissed both Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt in a war of playful tweets.

There's no doubt about Twinkle Khanna's wit always being on-point. But this time, she commented on how Karan would've offered Kuch Kuch Hota Hai to Alia if she was born earlier. Let's just say, it was the right amount of sassy.

@karanjohar @aliaa08 wasn't born them otherwise you would have given it to her ! — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 6, 2015

4. When Diljit Dosanjh corrected Kangana Ranaut, leading to a war of words on Twitter.

During the farmers' protests in Delhi, Kangana Ranaut shared a tweet, which was not only demeaning but also factually incorrect. Soon, Diljit Dosanjh gave it back to her which also resulted into a Twitter war between the two actors.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

5. When Katrina Kaif shut Ranbir Kapoor during an interview, where he was mansplaining her things.

During the promotions of Jagga Jasoos, Katrina Kaif pointed out that Ranbir Kapoor was not letting her speak about the film. The interviewer had asked a question to her, and Ranbir Kapoor kept interrupting. Of course, Katrina had the perfect response to shut the mansplaining.

You do realize that you're talking about my character, when I'm sitting right here.

- Katrina Kaif

6. When Siddhant Chaturvedi gave a comeback to Ananya Pandey on nepotism and 'struggles' in the industry.

During The Roundtable with Rajeev Masand, Ananya Pandey made a tone-deaf comment about nepotism and compared her 'struggles' with her father not being on Koffee With Karan. This sounded ignorant - as if overlooking a privilege. And, Siddhant Chaturvedi had the perfect comeback.

Jahaan hamare sapne poore hote hain, wahaan inka struggle shuru hota hai.

- Siddhant Chaturvedi

7. When Abhishek Bachchan gave Oprah Winfrey the perfect response to 'living with parents'.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show in 2009. When they were questioned about the Indian culture of living with parents, Abhishek Bachchan questioned her instead on how not living with the whole family works for them.

8. When Twinkle Khanna bashed Naseeruddin Shah for calling late Rajesh Khanna a 'poor actor'.

During an interview, Naseeruddin Shah had said that the quality of the script, acting, music and lyrics in the industry deteriorated at the time when Rajesh Khanna joined the industry. And of course, Twinkle Khanna had a reply.

All due regard toMrShah's reality,mine=a man who loved cinema& did films likeAnand,AmarPrem,KatiPatang thank u folks for all the love — Twinkle Khanna (@mrsfunnybones) July 24, 2016

9. When Aishwarya Rai had the perfect comeback to David Letterman on being asked about living with parents.

Like Oprah, David Letterman also commented on people living with their extended families in India, while also taking a dig. This time, Aishwarya Rai gave it back with the perfect response.

Because it's also common in India that we don't have to make appointments with our parents to meet for dinner.

- Aishwarya Rai

This was too much sass for one day.