Delhi has been the backdrop for tons of movies and songs. But there is something really beautiful about those movies and songs shot in Old Delhi. While other parts of Delhi have just the remnants of the old world charm, purani Dilli continues to remain as it always has been.

We found a Twitter thread where users compiled a list of movies and songs based in Delhi. We filtered those responses and have made a list of 13 movies shot in Old Delhi which capture this part of the city in all its glory- the history, culture, crowd, everything.

1. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Chashme Buddoor
2. Delhi 6 (2009)

Delhi 6
3. Axone (2019)

Axone
4. Dev D (2009)

Dev D
5. Love Aaj Kal (2009)

Love Aaj Kal
6. Fukrey (2013)

Fukrey
7. Kurbaan (2009)

Kurbaan
8. Lakshya (2004)

Lakshya
9. Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham (2001)

Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham
10. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)

Band Baaja Baaraat
Apart from the list, here are our additions.
11. Fanaa (2006)

Fanaa
12. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)

Bajrangi Bhaijaan
13. Ahista Ahista (2006)

Ahista Ahista
Which of these movies have you watched already?