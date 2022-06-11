Delhi has been the backdrop for tons of movies and songs. But there is something really beautiful about those movies and songs shot in Old Delhi. While other parts of Delhi have just the remnants of the old world charm, purani Dilli continues to remain as it always has been.



We found a Twitter thread where users compiled a list of movies and songs based in Delhi. We filtered those responses and have made a list of 13 movies shot in Old Delhi which capture this part of the city in all its glory- the history, culture, crowd, everything.



1. Chashme Buddoor (1981)

Nothing captures the essence of 80s (and 90s) Delhi like Chashme Badoor. Three young men sharing a barsaati, that beautiful garden date, the joy of seeing your boyfriend turn up on a bike and save you a DTC bus ride - it captures the finer nuances of Delhi life really well. — Ritesh Banglani (@banglani) June 1, 2022

2. Delhi 6 (2009)



There are many but Delhi 6 sits right at the top.💯 — . (@not_certained) June 1, 2022

3. Axone (2019)



Also check Axone, which has such an interesting soundtrack. — Good Tea and Great Books (@GoodTeaandGrea1) June 1, 2022

4. Dev D (2009)



Dev d the best film to showcase delhi — invincible summer (@ClannadBleach) June 1, 2022

5. Love Aaj Kal (2009)



Love Aaj Kal — kadhal dot com (@karadihills) June 1, 2022

6. Fukrey (2013)



I am shocked not one reply here has mentioned Fukrey yet. Y'all sleeping or what!? — Mayukh Nair (@nairmayukh) June 1, 2022

7. Kurbaan (2009)



I think some people may have missed kurbaan and lakshya — Nikita Deshpande 🌈🧙 (@deepblueruin) June 1, 2022

8. Lakshya (2004)



9. Kabhi Khushie Kabhi Gham (2001)



Rang De Basanti, K3G, Band Baaja Barat — Dr. Sohini Sarah Pillai (@SohiniPillai) May 31, 2022

10. Band Baaja Baaraat (2010)



Apart from the list, here are our additions.

11. Fanaa (2006)

12. Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015)



13. Ahista Ahista (2006)



Which of these movies have you watched already?

