Imagine hosting the biggest event in the film industry, making a joke and then getting slapped in front of millions of people watching LIVE. I am only joking. Nobody was watching till they found out about the slap. Anyhow, it has to suck.

Since then we have had a ton of discourse, some of them weirdly political TBH. Even on the day of the slap, everybody wanted to know how Will Smith was doing. LMAO.

But since that fateful night, Chris Rock had maintained a dignified silence, which he broke yesterday. And the first thing he said was "So, how was your weekend?"

Chris Rock breaks his silence in the most Chris Rock way pic.twitter.com/cQaYXtKjfx — Piñata Farms 🪅 (@pinatafarms) March 31, 2022

If your answer to that question is, 'better than you, Chris Rock', think again. He probably got paid more than half the UFC roaster beating each other senseless on a PPV night. Anyhow, once the video of Rock's rebuttal went online, people were quick to chime in.

Oh he’s definitely plotting for that inevitable, upcoming special 🏦 💰 https://t.co/susP0vlAc3 — Arod 🦇 (@HimothyArod) March 31, 2022

I need the Netflix stand up immediately about this situation https://t.co/yK9Pnk3rKT — STEELOtto6.0 (@steelotto60) March 31, 2022

Never been a huge Chris Rock fan, but I have so much respect for him after what happened. He handled himself with so much dignity and grace, and carried on like a true professional.



👏❤️ That’s how you set an example! https://t.co/iz072aq5Q2 — Rianne Rowlands Illustration (@RiRoDoodles) March 31, 2022

I know ticket sales spiked like mf https://t.co/jXKxnjKx6B — Balling & Biskuits (@Djarmstead22) March 31, 2022

Netflix gonna show up to his house with a blank check https://t.co/k3eLZwzBtK — JG (@Justen8) March 31, 2022

White dyed in the back telling him to sue 😂 — SwagDad🍷 (@SenpaiZai) March 31, 2022

Alright then, can't wait for that Netflix special.