Recently, the internet has been comparing Amazon Prime’s Citadel with YRF’s Pathaan. Now before you get heated and think to yourself, ‘There is no comparison,’ let’s take a minute to consider the fact that both are espionage thrillers.

Not only this, but they both released 3 months apart, and have Indian lead actors. So the comparison doesn’t seem all that unreasonable.

Most people of course, took sides. While some think Citadel is better, others cannot get over the magic and grandeur of Pathaan. Also there seem to be some plot and scene similarities between the two.

Half past six reviewers who give poor reviews for #Citadel and praise Pathaan have just no taste or are plain biase! Citadel is far superior even with just 2 episodes! — Sumathi Nakeeran (@SumiKeeran) April 29, 2023

He decides to collaborate with a female agent he is uncertain about and reaches the clandestine laboratory located in the snowy mountains using a jet-pack. (2/3)#Citadel #CitadelPrime #PriyankaChopra #Pathaan #pathan #ShahRuhKhan #DeepikaPadukone pic.twitter.com/Q2sROAqdUe — Aminul Hoque (@RoccoAminul) May 12, 2023

Citadel is giving pathaan but with higher budget and better cgi — flo (@frootipp) April 28, 2023

Citadel had like $300M budget

And Pathaan with $25M had everything better — Sanaullah._.srkian (@Lucifer_srk_07) May 16, 2023

Didn't imagine I'd say this ever

But Citadel is a longer, shinier and expensive version of Pathaan. #CitadelPrimeVideo #Citadelreview #PriyankaChopra pic.twitter.com/Vf7UivReOl — Geetesh Makkar (@Geetcasm) May 1, 2023

that scene is funny.. just bcos it is 300m budget doesn't mean it has to be serious.

and Mason was not himself, he was trying to be his self. pathan lover should not speak on citadel when you stan that old man https://t.co/Ic4zUAKVOe — Cavillrized (@wandererChopra) April 30, 2023

Priyanka Chopra in #Citadel was a much better spy than Shahrukh Khan in #Pathaan but alot of you arent ready to have that conversation. pic.twitter.com/FO5ohyAUva — Avinash Raina (@AviRaina) April 29, 2023

Priyanka Chopra's action sequences 🙌🏼✨❤️ were the absolute best! Better than Madden's, I believe, better than SRK's or Salman's in Pathaan as well! — Phonyblonde (@phonyblonde) May 1, 2023

You're comparing the Russo Brothers with Yrf? You need to share what you're smoking bro — Akheelesh™ (@TheMauritianGuy) May 6, 2023

For sureee..the cation was 100 times better plus u can see the hardwork and also the stunt team that trained her is the best in the world … same stunt team for bond films that train tom cruise avengers …. she doesnt play in minor leagues now — Namik paul (@Namikpaul9) April 29, 2023

I couldn't agree more. Infact Don 2 was lit becos of Priyanka as well. But pple can't accept it. — Evening Primrose (@Eveningprim4) May 5, 2023

are you kidding? It’s like comparing a lion with a zebra! Dude, you can’t even compare Priyanka Ch with SRK! So stupid? They’re not the same league. Pathan was entertaining, massy, with some of the most well executed action scenes! Citadel is absolutely rubbish. — Sunshine (@sunshineinhere) May 2, 2023

Citadel is good gas and all, but all it really does is make me want to rewatch Pathaan. — TrishyB (@TrishByrne) May 8, 2023

People who liked Pathan are complaining about CITADEL. pic.twitter.com/87sUvqUf0Q — SAMBIT ⚡ (@GirlDontYell) April 28, 2023

Citadel is just higher budget version of Pathaan… The storylines are soo similar. But what makes pathaan is Shah Rukh's charm😍 — Zacky (@Zackyandreanoo) May 15, 2023

Is it just me or is there an uncanny resemblance in scenes between Citadel and Pathaan lel — Shivangi Singh Sengar (@shivangiSinghS3) May 8, 2023

One request bro Pathaan se compare karke #Citadel ka value mat girao 🥶 — Arshad PC (@Arshad_PC) March 31, 2023

