Recently, the internet has been comparing Amazon Prime’s Citadel with YRF’s Pathaan. Now before you get heated and think to yourself, ‘There is no comparison,’ let’s take a minute to consider the fact that both are espionage thrillers.
Not only this, but they both released 3 months apart, and have Indian lead actors. So the comparison doesn’t seem all that unreasonable.
Most people of course, took sides. While some think Citadel is better, others cannot get over the magic and grandeur of Pathaan. Also there seem to be some plot and scene similarities between the two.
Which do you like?