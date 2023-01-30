Pathaan, the movie that has broken a bunch of records in less than a week of its release, has taken the entire world by storm. From dancing their hearts out on the titular track to showering endless confetti in the theatre, fans couldn’t sit in their seats throughout the movie.
Amidst the uncontrollable craze of the movie, a hilarious notice outside a firangi movie theatre has left us all in splits.
Aswin Punathambekar, a professor, took to his social media account and shared the picture of the notice which said, “confetti not allowed”, outside at a theatre in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
Of course, desi people were amused by this notice and here’s what they had to say:
Well, the movie seems to be great – with or without confetti.