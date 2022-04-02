Here’s some good news for all Crash Landing On You fans, Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin tied the knot in South Korea’s capital Seoul, in a dreamy private ceremony on March 31st.

And here are some exclusive pictures that scream love!

The couple, who also worked together in The Negotiation, looked dreamy in their all-white ensemble.

Their pictures look straight out of a fairytale.

On Thursday, Hyun Bin's agency, VAST Entertainment, had shared pictures of the newlyweds, along with the caption:

Hello. This is VAST Entertainment. Today, actor Hyun Bin and actor Son Ye-Jin got married. We took our first steps as a couple. We apologize for the fact that this ceremony will be held privately in consideration of the corona situation. We bring you the news through the wedding photos of the two.

The Crash Landing On You stars confirmed their relationship in 2021 and had announced their wedding in February 2022. They absolutely look gorgeous and genuinely happy!