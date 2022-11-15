When I was a kid, I used to lend my sister’s mobile to play games or even listen to the radio. It was only when I reached SSC I got my own phone. Didn’t you have a similar situation? Well, having your phone was a blast back then, and we had some of the coolest models too.
Especially the keyboard, the wildest flips, and the camera at the back to take pictures! It was so much fun. It’s like we peaked with mobile phone creations. Also, how can you forget the classic ‘snake game’ that took most of our time?
Thanks to Twitter, we found a perfect thread that stores some of the best old mobile phones and you will not stop scrolling. A Twitter user named Gerry McBride shared some designs of old phones and they look super cool.
Have a look:
From Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung, and more people are sharing pictures of their old phones, and we have found a treasure to scroll at.
Damn, I want one of these now!
