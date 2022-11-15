When I was a kid, I used to lend my sister’s mobile to play games or even listen to the radio. It was only when I reached SSC I got my own phone. Didn’t you have a similar situation? Well, having your phone was a blast back then, and we had some of the coolest models too.

Especially the keyboard, the wildest flips, and the camera at the back to take pictures! It was so much fun. It’s like we peaked with mobile phone creations. Also, how can you forget the classic ‘snake game’ that took most of our time?

Thanks to Twitter, we found a perfect thread that stores some of the best old mobile phones and you will not stop scrolling. A Twitter user named Gerry McBride shared some designs of old phones and they look super cool.

Have a look:

After the early bricks but before smartphones, there was a stretch where phone design went absolutely catshit bananas (1/?) pic.twitter.com/QWUF6K8dVF — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

They literally designed this entire thing for Dads who couldn't get the hang of T9 pic.twitter.com/a8CRlYuNLd — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

I call this one the Shyamalan because of the unnecessary twist pic.twitter.com/QkZZsYOj5L — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

"Honey, are you ok? You haven't touched your JCB phone…" pic.twitter.com/WjCwG4qluL — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 13, 2022

Nokia designer: How about we…



Nokia bosses: yes pic.twitter.com/PTsuZv6jmz — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 14, 2022

That this one only has two rows of numbers is sending me to the fuckin shadow realm pic.twitter.com/aPFVEhjuHS — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 14, 2022

Just gonna cap off this thread with the (not very unusual) phones that I had in my time, starting with the Nokia 3310. They say these are indestructible, but I broke mine falling the length of the Horse Hill in Carrickmacross one night at 3AM, drunk pic.twitter.com/VwIOiiMvtR — Gerry McBride (@GerryMcBride) November 14, 2022

From Nokia, Sony Ericsson, Samsung, and more people are sharing pictures of their old phones, and we have found a treasure to scroll at.

I’d like to add my favourite phone ever to this thread.

You couldn’t tell me shit when I had this one 😮‍💨😮‍💨😮‍💨 https://t.co/2gCd5FEYOF pic.twitter.com/qfAoEAm6aY — Pedro Miguel Santos (@souopedromiguel) November 15, 2022

Scroll through if you want Phone nostalgia https://t.co/9acLQfPVa1 — FPL Suka (Will) (@FPL_Suka) November 15, 2022

Don’t call them crazy it was the coolest sht ever. Much better than these boring designs we have nowadays. There’s a reason people were so excited when Samsung brought the flip phone back. Finally a change. https://t.co/dLWpRjt8RI — Amala Barb 𓃬⁷ (@barbieamala) November 15, 2022

My last phone before entering the "all screen no buttons" era! Nokia X5-01, instead of flip it slides, and you can shuffle the music by spinning it ✨ https://t.co/l5DSx1UG4v pic.twitter.com/BDy48XF2hf — Ivy ⚡ (@sertralivyous) November 15, 2022

this was my last non-smartphone and i absolutely loved it, i still think the design is the coolest ever https://t.co/ZCL3CLhbp9 pic.twitter.com/uTebEEX7uy — megan 🌻🍁 (@sunlit_sky) November 14, 2022

Time to admit phone technology peaked in this era. https://t.co/RJy3PWaikN — Caitlin Says #WearAMask (@theathenakeene) November 14, 2022

The new Gen will never understand this thread! https://t.co/oWv2owXrJ8 — Not The Tiger Sultan 🇮🇳 (@biddaav) November 15, 2022

Damn, I want one of these now!

