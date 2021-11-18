Hola Senoritas, we feel sorry to break it to you. But it seems the season of love is officially over for your beloved couple: Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello. After two years of dating, this couple called it quits through an Instagram story on their respective handles.

The singers started dating in July 2019 after the release of their blockbuster music video Senorita which definitely dropped off clues as the passion and chemistry between the two sizzled right through the screen!

Camila and Shawn have been one of the most loved couples by fans all across the world with their cute antics and PDA that is too spicy to handle! Did their break up announcement leave you heartbroken too? Well, we bring you 10 times these singers gave us major couple goals!

1. When they set the stage on fire and prepared the audience during VMA'19 for a kiss... which never happened.

Remember the 2019 MTV VMAs? When Camila and Shawn gave that steamy performance on-stage and almost kissed, which left everyone, even Sophie Turner, Bebe Rexha and Taylor Swift, among others wanting more? That was just them teasing us.

2. When they celebrated their two year anniversary.

And made us feel more and more single....

3. The Miami Ooh la la kiss.

And here we were thinking the weather in Miami is hotter!

4. The viral "fishy" kiss video.

Fans couldn't get over this viral video that showed Camila and Shawn after "too much tequila".

5. And let me get started on the Tweets of this adorbs couple.

Roasting>>Romance

This is haunted Camila https://t.co/tkzR9tEjBC — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) November 15, 2016

remember when you DROPPED ME ?!!!!! @shawnmendes 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 Go watch the BTS now on YouTube! Part two coming tomorrow https://t.co/R8y89oYQqg pic.twitter.com/xevH0WCfgm — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 25, 2019

I had ONE JOB!!!!! https://t.co/lr7MykRw3S — Shawn Mendes (@ShawnMendes) June 24, 2019

.@shawnmendes can you please bring me some Canadian bagged milk to the dressing room — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 19, 2016

6. This gave us such cuddly vibes.

Aren't they relationship goals?

7. When they couldn't get their hands off each other during a 2019 NBA game.

Who wants to watch the game when Camila and Shawn's giving such romantic vibes?

8. And of course, the Halloween costumes.

We had signed up to see more of them in the coming years.

9. When they shared all their PDA on Insta.

10. When Shawn got a tattoo for Camila.

And I am going back to my mourning having written this article. How can I expect love when every adorbs couple is splitting ways?