Vijay Varma, the phenomenal actor who's basking in the glory of the success of his remarkable performance in Darlings, is winning hearts all across social media.

With his soul-stirring expressions and gripping acting skills, the actor has once again proved his worth as an artist.

While the actor has out-performed himself on-screen with a dead serious role, he's now proving the fact that he's in fact a chucklesome person off-screen.

Taking to his social media platforms, the actor has been responding with some oh-so-savage attitude for several years and no, we are not at all complaining.

Let's check his responses now, shall we?

1. In 2020, Vijay Varma posted his picture from the dubbing studio and asked his followers to guess what he was dubbing for. He also dropped a hint that it starts with the letter 'M'. Sunny Kaushal witfully made his guess and the actor gave a savage response in reply.

2. Recently, Kareena Kapoor Khan posted a sassy picture with her co-star, Vijay Varma, where she is on her phone and the actor is seen standing beside her. As she wrote a witty caption, the actor dropped a sassy comment in return.

3. In 2019, Tiger Shroff shared one of his washboard abs pictures with a hilarious caption and his then co-star (Baaghi 3) was quick enough to drop a side-splitting comment on his post.

4. Proof that he's just super desi like us.

Ye thoda zyada ho gaya 😂 https://t.co/RhwnqPLvuE — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

5. TBH, we all are.

Im only here for memes 🤣 https://t.co/CRsBJywIA4 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

6. Looks like he's not the morning person.

7. 836429367th reason to love this man.

Iss sab ke liye Instagram pe aao. I’ve been on Twitter for a decade only to write “thank you” https://t.co/LIAaTBZotg — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 7, 2022

8. He's savage, bougie and ratchet.

Ye toh maine Gullyboy ke liye bola tha.. uske baad bahot paisa kamaya hai bhai🤝 — Vijay Varma (@MrVijayVarma) August 8, 2022

Vijay Varma, we can't wait to see more of your fun sides!