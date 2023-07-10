The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, Jawan, has created quite a buzz on the Internet. Going by ensemble star cast, powerful dialogues, splendid cinematography, top-notch VFX, thrilling background score, high-octane action sequences, Atlee’s directorial venture looks promising. And of course, ‘coz of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar that he is. SRK has experimented with many looks in the upcoming movie and we have got some of their glimpses.
Here are some of jaw-dropping looks that SRK is slaying in Jawan:
1. The one with half-masked burnt face and black eye
It will remind you of Vikram’s look in Aparichit.
2. The one with clean-shaven face and flowy hair
Ummm! SRK spreading charming vibes all over. Can he get any younger?
3. The one with bandaged coveralls
Cloth bandages covering his whole body? I am screaming, haaye garmi!
4. The one with a bandage wrapping his head and half face
Oh that rugged look covering half of his face…Damn! So hot!
5. The one with bald head and sunglasses
SRK chanelling his inner ‘shakaal’ in this one…Of course, the cool one.
6. The one with soldier uniform
Taking us back to Jab Tak Hai Jaan days. SRK= soldier. What a great combo. Always.
Which look of SRK in the Jawan prevue did you like the most?