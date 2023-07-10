The prevue of Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film, Jawan, has created quite a buzz on the Internet. Going by ensemble star cast, powerful dialogues, splendid cinematography, top-notch VFX, thrilling background score, high-octane action sequences, Atlee’s directorial venture looks promising. And of course, ‘coz of Shah Rukh Khan, the superstar that he is. SRK has experimented with many looks in the upcoming movie and we have got some of their glimpses.

shah rukh khan ate and left no crumbs for others, king shit 🔥#JawanPrevue pic.twitter.com/vnQN58UJlI — unmasking jawan (@shahodx) July 10, 2023

Here are some of jaw-dropping looks that SRK is slaying in Jawan:

1. The one with half-masked burnt face and black eye

It will remind you of Vikram’s look in Aparichit.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

2. The one with clean-shaven face and flowy hair

Ummm! SRK spreading charming vibes all over. Can he get any younger?

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

3. The one with bandaged coveralls

Cloth bandages covering his whole body? I am screaming, haaye garmi!

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

4. The one with a bandage wrapping his head and half face

Oh that rugged look covering half of his face…Damn! So hot!

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

5. The one with bald head and sunglasses

SRK chanelling his inner ‘shakaal’ in this one…Of course, the cool one.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

6. The one with soldier uniform

Taking us back to Jab Tak Hai Jaan days. SRK= soldier. What a great combo. Always.

Source: Red Chillies Entertainment

Which look of SRK in the Jawan prevue did you like the most?