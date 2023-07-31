Deepika Padukone is the cutest partner that one can have. Isn’t she? Videos of her movie promotions with husband Ranveer Singh and their cute dates are proof of it. With Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani releasing in the theatres, Deepika recently showered her love on Ranveer and went like, no one can say those dialogues like he does. A video of her doing Ranveer’s impressions from the film has become the talk of the town.

But this is not the first time that Deepika Padukone has been all cute and hilarious, like what we saw in the clip. Someone made a video of how Deepika has always aced Ranveer’s dialogues, and it is funny AF.

A Twitter user @Ranveerian_fan posted a montage video that features a few throwback videos of Deepika along with the latest one. The clip shows Deepika performing Ranveer’s dialogues and songs from films like Simmba, Gully Boy, and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Source: Twitter

Source: Twitter

“Deepika saying Ranveer’s dialogues will always be hilarious to me,” the tweet reads.

Watch the video here:

ADVERTISEMENT

deepika saying ranveer's dialogues will always be hilarious to me❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/3GfZAqPQcA — ranveeriannn (@Ranveerian_fan) July 30, 2023

Let’s see what netizens have to say about it:

She’s so cute 🥰 https://t.co/HN5DHX9qOE — Sarah😎Clois💕 Angelina Jolie 💕 Kathony (@CloisForever23) July 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Her saying his lines

Followed by his giggles

🫠🫠🫠🫠 https://t.co/2PgKaPoYH3 — Fart You 💨 (@JustChillMaan69) July 30, 2023

god i love this woman https://t.co/4yN2KgdGXb — foolish 1 (@deepikasbae) July 30, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

I LOVE HER SM AHHHH https://t.co/9kTsbr4s1P — a👾 (@nofunjane) July 30, 2023

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are truly relationship goals.