Deepika Padukone delivered an impactful performance in Jawan that no one had seen coming. Even though she had limited screen time, the number of times she graced the screen with Shah Rukh Khan was nothing short of amazing. But did you know that the actress did not charge any fee for Jawan?

Speaking to The Week, Deepika Padukone revealed whether she charges for special appearances like these. She said,

“No, I don’t. I wanted to be a part of 83 because I wanted it to be an ode to women who stand behind their husbands’ glory. I watched my mother do it. This was my homage to wives who make sacrifices to support their husbands’ careers. Other than that, any special appearance for Shah Rukh Khan, I am there. Same with Rohit Shetty.”

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan have worked together on multiple films such as Om Shanti Om, Pathaan, and Chennai Express, to name a few. Interestingly, all these films have done well at the box office. Fans refer to them as a lucky jodi. Speaking about this relationship that she shares with SRK, Deepika said, “We are each other’s lucky charm. But honestly, we are beyond luck. We have a sense of ownership over each other. I am one of the few people he is vulnerable with. There is so much trust and respect, and I think that luck is just the cherry on the top.”

Deepika’s performance in Jawan has got fans talking. Here’s what they had to say.

Her bond with srk is always very special ❤️… https://t.co/PL5etoCe4M — priyanka paltan and deepika's fan (@Tusharshisodia) September 15, 2023

Deepika Padukone mothered very hard in Jawan. Literally and figuratively. — a (@tiworryy) September 9, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Yaar Deepika is so good in Jawan uff — Benign cyster (@sicholass) September 10, 2023

if jawan has shown us anything it's that someone needs to cast deepika in an action movie where she's in simple sarees throughout — sushmita (@SushGopalan) September 8, 2023

Deepika's cameo in Jawan was breathtaking it left me soo emotional and stunned what a gorgeous lady — Farheen (@__Farheenkhan) September 12, 2023

Me the entire time watching Deepika on screen in Jawanpic.twitter.com/RTh4GeohLl — 🌶️ (@delicatepiku) September 14, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Brahmastra 🤝 jawan



Deepika doing a cameo to give birth to the hero and die — Tejas Mane (@tmane54) September 9, 2023

We would love to see Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan in more films.