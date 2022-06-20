With the release of the Brahmastra trailer, the internet has not been the same. From the characters to the details, we're all impressed about a lot of things. It definitely seems like a refreshing beginning to something grand. But, the internet has not been able to get over it, still.

Since the release, fans and netizens have been guessing other characters, possible theories, and all of it while breaking down the trailer. Earlier, people were constantly discussing about SRK's possible cameo in the film, and the supposed glimpse in the trailer. And well, we're hoping for this theory to be true.

After the trailer was received with such excitement, the Brahmastra team also released a version in 4K resolution, for a better experience. Since then, fans have been speculating about Deepika Padukone's cameo in the film as 'Jal'. The internet seems pretty sure about it and the energy is quite fun.

A lot of people shared screenshots from the trailer with the 4K resolution, and they're taking it very seriously.

Jal character from #Brahmastra seems to look like deepika padukone (blue energy coming out from her hand)



While 2nd pic is of Mouny Roy (carries a red stone) pic.twitter.com/lBdl7qfj4N — ravan⚡ (@cheemrish) June 19, 2022

this is Deepika right? Looks like a shot where they're revealing someone with the feet first and then the whole body and all that #Brahmastra pic.twitter.com/L1MFCtXmWk — Advit (@rebelmooned) June 15, 2022

The truth is, we've watched the trailer more than once, and we're going to watch it again for the umpteenth time. Because, all we have are these theories, to keep us going, before the film releases.

The hype is real and it's not dying anytime soon.