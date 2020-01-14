Deepika Padukone starer Chhapak hit the theaters last Friday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film unravels the story of an acid attack survivor who's trying to rebuild her life while fighting her way to make a social change. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

We recently checked IMDb for Chhapaak's review and rating, only to observe that there was a drastic dip in the rating. I couldn't help but notice that the page was flooded with over 4000  one-star reviews  

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Before its release, the movie received a lot of backlash because of Deepika Padukone's choice to stand in solidarity with JNU students. While some raised pledges to #BoycottChhapaak, others extended their support to its competition-- Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

Source: ScoopWhoop

While Chapaak was hit by a wave of one-star rating, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior received 8.5 stars with 5,800 votes. The reviews recorded around 43,000 fans giving a film a '10-star' rating. 

Source: Dainik Bhaskar

Twitter couldn't help but notice the obvious correlation. A lot of Netizens believed that the review and rating for Chhapaak was purposely bombed and tanked because of the chronology of events:  