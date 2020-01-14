Deepika Padukone starer Chhapak hit the theaters last Friday. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, this film unravels the story of an acid attack survivor who's trying to rebuild her life while fighting her way to make a social change.

We recently checked IMDb for Chhapaak's review and rating, only to observe that there was a drastic dip in the rating. I couldn't help but notice that the page was flooded with over 4000 one-star reviews

While Chapaak was hit by a wave of one-star rating, Ajay Devgn's Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior received 8.5 stars with 5,800 votes. The reviews recorded around 43,000 fans giving a film a '10-star' rating.

Twitter couldn't help but notice the obvious correlation. A lot of Netizens believed that the review and rating for Chhapaak was purposely bombed and tanked because of the chronology of events:

Never underestimate the power of sad men in large numbers, rejected by women, who suddenly find an ideology that encourages hate. pic.twitter.com/da8Exiw9QP — Agrima Joshua🇮🇳 (@Agrimonious) January 13, 2020

IMDB ratings for #Chhapaak 4.2/10

Its a shame that such a brilliant movie based on a great social cause is getting eclipsed by parochial mindsets. — Shashank Kataria (@shaan0098) January 11, 2020

#Bhakts seem to have attacked the IMDb ratings of #Chhapaak as well; the reviews look diametrically opposed. I think this is better than a 4.2 rated movie. Maybe if more real ratings come in then it would show... Anyway, I'm a fan @deepikapadukone and will watch the movie soon — Nikhil (@specialordinary) January 11, 2020

Desh bhakhts taught deepika the lesson she deserved after siding with anti nationals at JNU#Boycott_Chhapaak — NJ (@NJPARIDA) January 14, 2020

देख ले भक्तो की ताकत। अभी तो इसकी बर्बादी शुरू हुई है। तीनों खानो की तरह इसका भी बोरिया बिस्तर उठ जाएगा। एड वर्ल्ड से भी इसका पत्ता साफ़ करना है। — Akhand Bharat (@AkndBhrt) January 13, 2020

I wanted to see Chhapaak but decided to see Tanhaji twice. Once for the sake of movie, another time for Ajay Devgan's stand on nationalistic issues. — K R Chandran (@chandrandec31) January 13, 2020

Agar Hame hamari 10,000 years sanskriti ko bachane ka mauka milega to hum uska fayda jarur uthayenge hume bhakt kaho ya andhbhakt....#boycottdeepika — Ayusman Pandey (@PandeyAyusman) January 14, 2020

Quick quiz: What percentage of people have rated #Chhapaak on IMDB without watching it? pic.twitter.com/9YvartwMj5 — Mohit Bansal (@mbansal14) January 11, 2020