The capital of India yet again received its heaviest rainfall as the meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert “to be aware” in Delhi. With heavy rains lashing down in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Thursday, the city witnessed water-logging in several areas leading to inconvenience for commuters.

Amidst this unpredictable Delhi weather, Twittizens shares visuals of how the city looked. It looks like someone brought Mumbai weather in Delhi!

Rains Drench Delhi 2 Days In A Row; Weather Office Issues Orange Alert https://t.co/KGGX6KY4HU



📸: Ashok Mahale pic.twitter.com/zMuuunOKDv — NDTV (@ndtv) September 22, 2022

First time for everything.



Folded trousers up till knees, lugged the shoes and socks in one hand, and files under another arm, ran from one end of the #court complex to another to attend a hearing. ⛈#lawyerlife #delhirains pic.twitter.com/V4suSE6gEn — Priyodorshi (@priyodorshi) September 22, 2022

Neighborhood in the Rains 🌳💚

Last few days of Active #Monsoon 🌧️ in the national capital region.#Gurgaon #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/aXCmG6Ogua — Weatherman Navdeep Dahiya (@navdeepdahiya55) September 23, 2022

Que: Why Delhi & NCR get inundated with rainwater?

Ans:

1. Not because of rains.

2. The basic and only reason is "Clogged Drains"?

▪︎

I repeatedly appealed the Central & state Govts to establish dedicated organization, preferably a Ministry, to manage & maintain drains.

BUT…! pic.twitter.com/Lip2jHKp06 — Harish Jharia, DQAS (@harishjharia) September 23, 2022

Heavy rain.. please take care all delhi …

Stay home if possible…#DelhiRains #delhivikas pic.twitter.com/1NcELZIkpa — Naina Khare (@naina_khare) September 23, 2022

To promote sports in the country, local parks often double up as swimming pools. True public service 🙏🏽#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/OBQgwjqOTJ — Aradhna Wal (@AradhnaW) September 23, 2022

Monsoon is waking up late in #DelhiNCR! Let’s hope everyone gets home safely. Companies must declare a half day #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/l9A9d3hqYU — Prateek Kanwal (@prateekkanwal) September 22, 2022

Aaj to aisa #weather ho rakha hai, Kitna bhi try kar lo par kaam mein mann nai lagega.🫣😂🌧#DelhiRains #DelhiWeather #LawyersLife pic.twitter.com/N3SSSIw9JM — Tanya Gupta (@Quirky_30) September 22, 2022

Delhi University and Ridge recorded heavy widespread rains in just 1:30 hours.



Ridge 87.0 mm ⛈️

DU 83.5 mm ⛈️#Delhi #DelhiRains ☔



🎥 Ricky pic.twitter.com/A3c4Ckcxhs — Delhi-NCR Weatherman ☀️⛈️🥵🥶 (@SouravSaxena_17) September 20, 2022

haha! It's not the Silicon City but the capital city, IIT Delhi to be specific. Why should the 'migrants' from namma bengaluru have all the fun.#DelhiRains #ArvindKejriwal ji atleast please take care of your son in IIT.#bengalururains #iitdelhi pic.twitter.com/4pTgfM34Tv — Basavaraj Dindur (@Dindur17) September 22, 2022

Another spell of intense rains likely to lash many parts of Delhi !!

100mm+ rains is imminent! #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/xNTism1zRx — Kabeer (@Kabeer732005) September 22, 2022

Anyone up? for a long walk to nowhere #DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/a3VaUgXu7l — Socialsatire 💎 (@Socialsatiree) September 22, 2022

As we enjoy the beauty of the rains,

lets work towards to unblock our mental drains.



Inlcusive Education is the Future



#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/6Q5c3PUKEV — Sri Aurobindo Society – Project Inclusion (@SAS_ProjectInc) September 22, 2022

There's nothing to romanticize about Delhi rain🙄

bs kichad hi kichad#DelhiRains pic.twitter.com/yfwVC2f6pw — Aman Mishra (@Amanmis25611482) September 23, 2022

That said, how are Delhiites motivating themselves to work in such amazing weather?