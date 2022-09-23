The capital of India yet again received its heaviest rainfall as the meteorological Department (IMD) issued a ‘yellow’ alert “to be aware” in Delhi. With heavy rains lashing down in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram on Thursday, the city witnessed water-logging in several areas leading to inconvenience for commuters.
Amidst this unpredictable Delhi weather, Twittizens shares visuals of how the city looked. It looks like someone brought Mumbai weather in Delhi!
That said, how are Delhiites motivating themselves to work in such amazing weather?
