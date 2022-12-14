Let’s be honest, we all have used autocorrect and have sent some abrupt messages to people, especially while writing something in our desi language. While it does work well most of the time and serves its true purpose…at times, it results in hilarious outcomes.
In the latest incident, netizens witnessed an on-point example of a botched autocorrect that left the users in splits.
Nandita Iyer, author and columnist, shared a picture on her social media account showcasing the dangerous results of autocorrect.
In the image, a desi restaurant misspelt the popular dish, paneer ‘lababdar’ as ‘labrador’, a breed of dog. The uproarious post, which gained more than 3800+ likes, has also received some side-splitting comments from her followers.
Oh well, we believe it’s time to remove that devious feature from our phones, now!