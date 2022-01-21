Indian television shows have quite often tried to pull off iconic scenes from various well-known foreign films and shows. Although imitation is considered the best form of flattery, sometimes the ‘inspired’ sequences seem blatantly copied.

Did we already forget the fiasco when Sasural Simar Ka tried to do a Hall of Faces? Of course not!

And now this Hindi TV show recreated (read butchered) a classic scene from the superhero flick Spider-Man. The Indian daily soap watchers got their very own ‘Makad man’ when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) confessed his love Peter Parker style.

In a similar scene to the 2002 superhero film, the protagonist emerges in front of his lady love, hanging upside down from a tree. However, the attempt didn’t meet the same fate as Sasural Simar Ka.

However, it did remind fans of the iconic kiss scene between Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), well-known as the Spider-Man kiss.

Here's what Twitter users had to say about the scene:

DID ALL THE WRITERS OF YRKKH WATCH SPIDERMAN:NO WAY HOME LAST WEEKEND OR SOMETHING?😅



WHAT IS WITH ALL THE JUMPING, FLYING AND HANGING NOW A DAYS?🤣🤣#yrkkh #abhira pic.twitter.com/nvxyjbYNYU — Sonali (@Sonali9197) January 20, 2022

It seems like desi Spider-Man ne chura liya hai sabke dil ka chain.