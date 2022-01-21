Indian television shows have quite often tried to pull off iconic scenes from various well-known foreign films and shows. Although imitation is considered the best form of flattery, sometimes the ‘inspired’ sequences seem blatantly copied. 

via GIPHY

Did we already forget the fiasco when Sasural Simar Ka tried to do a Hall of Faces? Of course not! 

hall of faces
Source: Winter Is Coming
hall of faces
Source: The News Minute

And now this Hindi TV show recreated (read butchered) a classic scene from the superhero flick Spider-Man. The Indian daily soap watchers got their very own ‘Makad man’ when Abhimanyu (Harshad Chopda) confessed his love Peter Parker style. 

Harshad Chopda
Source: Twitter

In a similar scene to the 2002 superhero film, the protagonist emerges in front of his lady love, hanging upside down from a tree. However, the attempt didn’t meet the same fate as Sasural Simar Ka.

However, it did remind fans of the iconic kiss scene between Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) and Mary Jane (Kirsten Dunst), well-known as the Spider-Man kiss.    

Peter Parker
Source: Wordpress

Here's what Twitter users had to say about the scene:

It seems like desi Spider-Man ne chura liya hai sabke dil ka chain.