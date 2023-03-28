Everything Everywhere All At Once, the rom-com that won over seven awards at the Oscars, had the perfect balance of a beautiful plotline, characters and dialogues.

While there was a bunch of dialogue from the movie, there's just one line that pierced through our hearts and reminded us of our unrequited love.

“Even though you have broken my heart yet again, I wanted to say that in another life, I would’ve really just liked doing laundry and taxes with you.”.

Netizens took to their respective social media handles and shared screenshots of some iconic unrequited love stories from our desi movies that fit perfectly with these lines.

my personal "in another life, i would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." pic.twitter.com/j6M7GJYnbW — ek pun ka jeena (@maulanaglumi) March 23, 2023

my personal "In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you." pic.twitter.com/sYhuTU5syq — s (@yoongienthusias) March 23, 2023

In another life pahadon ke pichhe wali duniya mein I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/RIExlmvpwx — hotventimocha (@thisispoonam24) March 26, 2023

“In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you”pic.twitter.com/BSHEJqkOZz — peanut.⁷ (@_doldrums__) March 26, 2023

In another life, I would've really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/sRWRZuiQ8r — Khushi (@khushijaain) March 25, 2023

In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/fDdqkgVO7M — 𝗺𝗲𝗲𝗻𝗮. (@yehlaalishqq) March 26, 2023

in another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/ATmUzyfWlW — z (@sharisfafi) March 26, 2023

In another life galat aur sahi ke paar, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/rQHfGWNGyP — keval thakker (@sarcasticcguyy) March 25, 2023

In another life, I would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you pic.twitter.com/YUg9lLbvE3 — Indian Memers League (@official_iml) March 28, 2023

“in another life, i would have really liked just doing laundry and taxes with you” pic.twitter.com/jMabQsk6jb — Garima (@its_a_hope) March 28, 2023