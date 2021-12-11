Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding that broke the Internet is a powerful reminder of how love transcends all barriers.

This gorgeous couple tied the knot in the presence of their loved ones and close family members. Vicky Kaushal's family departed Jaipur for Mumbai after the heartwarming three days. And at the airport, the Kaushal family was surrounded by paparazzi.

What grabbed the attention of the fans was nothing but the simplicity of Vicky's parents! The Kaushal parents were seen smiling and greeting paparazzi with folded hands in various images and videos shared by the paparazzi account.

The humble gesture of his parents has left a lasting impression on the fans.

The simplicity of his parents made Desis instantly connect to them. Here are some of the finest reactions.

As they say, simplicity is the ultimate sophistication!