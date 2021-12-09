The rumours have finally turned into a magical reality as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif have officially tied the knot.

The photos from the couple's wedding have just been revealed, and they are absolutely breathtaking!

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have posted a series of pictures on their Instagram accounts and we are totally hooked.

The caption that they put literally spells love!

Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together.

Take a look at Katrina Kaif's official post:

And Vicky Kaushal's official post:

What a gorgeous couple!