Tell me you have a lazy flatmate without telling me you have a lazy flatmate. Well, a Twitter user asked his flatmate to keep the leftover dal and rice in the fridge, and the flatmate did oblige but in a slightly lazy way. He put the leftovers in the fridge along with the cooker and the user wasn’t really impressed by this life hack.
Now, this seemingly innocent act has stirred a debate on Twitter, with some saying it’s completely fine while others arguing that it’s not. This has even turned into a poll!
As usual, Twitter is divided on this. Here’s what people had to say
Are you ‘team completely normal’ or are you ‘team this makes my blood boil’? Let us know in the comments below.
Also Read | Dear Bad Roommate, You Might Have Made My Life Horrible But You’ve Made Me A Better Person