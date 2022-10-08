Tell me you have a lazy flatmate without telling me you have a lazy flatmate. Well, a Twitter user asked his flatmate to keep the leftover dal and rice in the fridge, and the flatmate did oblige but in a slightly lazy way. He put the leftovers in the fridge along with the cooker and the user wasn’t really impressed by this life hack.

Asked my flatmate to keep leftover dal and rice in fridge.



Woke up to this, GM! pic.twitter.com/f1tLwY1itN — Rakshit Baveja (@rakshitbaveja) October 6, 2022

Now, this seemingly innocent act has stirred a debate on Twitter, with some saying it’s completely fine while others arguing that it’s not. This has even turned into a poll!

Let's vote on it. Give your reasons below — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) October 7, 2022

As usual, Twitter is divided on this. Here’s what people had to say

Ok my feelings are basically are anything that as long as it doesn't inconvenience others (re space) anything that reduces housework is good. Plus this https://t.co/Oc37DZUrkU — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) October 7, 2022

There is absolutely nothing wrong with this. Less dishes to clean and easy to reheat. Your roommate seems like a man of culture 😂😂😂 — Reneé (@idgeeffoc) October 6, 2022

I can hear my mom shouting at me. — Muskan Bagrecha (@HoejackBorseman) October 7, 2022

I don't see why this is wrong:

1. One vessel less to wash

2. Easier to re-heat

3. Saves effort. — Khyati Jain (@jnkhyati) October 7, 2022

bro left the cooker whistle also in😭😭😭 https://t.co/YfuupkoAlb — anagecko (@notanags_) October 7, 2022

The number of people who seem to find this normal is bothering me😭 https://t.co/1kvwNnMWgL — Pratichi (@pratichi) October 7, 2022

You better than me because If it was me i'd smack that mf with the cooker and pan tf https://t.co/3mDMDWY2Rk — 🍒 (@_ika_shi) October 7, 2022

I mean, can't see why he failed? https://t.co/fKNbSUjUbp — /ˌkriː də ˈkə:/ 🇵🇸 (@__habibtea) October 7, 2022

That's normal no.. why are people fussing in this!? https://t.co/QibbxZ4yIv — Free Body Diagram (@free_body_diagr) October 7, 2022

hmm have people in the comments supporting this heinous crime tried washing out a cooker with bits of food dried and stuck to the side? Not to mention the waste of space in a shared refrigerator? https://t.co/qr6zTdRbmv — Meenu (@_meen_curry) October 7, 2022

Why are guys like this. It's so triggering to see. https://t.co/HlZKYmUKDK — Pikachu (@newwuserrs) October 7, 2022

i could never do this, i would have put the spoon inside the cooker https://t.co/N4y7MHnRNg — अ (@iNeedBiryani) October 7, 2022

putting a cooker in the fridge is just crazy https://t.co/k83WIWvYYW — iba (@ibaforprez) October 7, 2022

Okay, I don't see a problem. https://t.co/EVI80TEm6v — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) October 7, 2022

If your fridge has space, do it frequently. Practicality over aesthetics always. https://t.co/KY3czdpKOc — Gregor Shamsa (@gulaab_ali_) October 7, 2022

A decade ago me would do this everyday. Today, I will never do this. Moral, do what works for you. https://t.co/eecSY9gsI6 — Bee (she/they) (@Bipashaa) October 7, 2022

I used to do the same but then she brought some kitchen etiquettes in my life and I was a changed man https://t.co/97VDKKzIPx — 🎩 (@SlidelntoMyCDMs) October 7, 2022

You really need to transfer the food in a container before putting it in the fridge. BUT everyone is entitled to some lazy days. https://t.co/27IbUqWOIX — HangryPanda (@aangry_panda) October 7, 2022

I would not want to live with the people in the replies…. https://t.co/5p1apAUE0I — Shanteehee (@shanteehee) October 7, 2022

I once did this and dad was ready to make me homeless https://t.co/ofKOKxWtBB — gayu (@gojoswhre) October 7, 2022

Are you ‘team completely normal’ or are you ‘team this makes my blood boil’? Let us know in the comments below.

