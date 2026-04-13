India is once again debating something nobody had on their 2026 bingo card: Did Shaktimaan actually kill children?

And if you’re thinking, “huh? Where did that come from?

Congrats, you’re living in a hole and peer pressure got nothing on you!

Comedian and max aura farmer Samay Raina made it a talking point after he used the claim in his new show ‘Still Alive’ when he roasted Mukesh Khanna (the dude who was playing Shaktimaan) and a bunch of other well-known people for all of the attacks that came at him after the India’s Got Latent incident.

What happened next was a chaotic blend of old drama, huge public outrage, donkey parades, a bunch of people giving moral advice, roast comedy and millions of views on YouTube!

Lafda unloading 🙂

“Tune bachche maare hain..” Samay Raina Attacks Shaktimaan In His New Comedy Special

In his new show Still Alive, Samay responded to all of the people who attacked him after the India’s Got Latent scandal and yes, atp he made a jab at Mukesh Khanna for being one of them by saying something like:

“Shaktimaan aa gaya tha yaar. Shaktimaan se kaise ladenge? Sorry, Shaktimaan!”

He then took this joke and levelled it up with a line that sent social media into an uproar:

“Tune bachche maare hain fak-fak-fak karke, tu kya moral high ground lekar baitha hai?”

Translated loosely, he accused the superhero of having harmed children through the influence of the show, then mocked Mukesh Khanna for assuming the moral high ground.

For younger audiences, it sounded random. But wait…for older millennials, it referenced something they clearly remembered from the late 90s.

Did Shaktimaan hurt children?

No, of course not!

But during his early years, a lot of children were injured/died trying to replicate the dangerous stunts they watched from the show. In a 1999 report by the BBC, approximately 40 incidents were documented of kids trying to replicate the superhero’s actions from movies.

Many expressed concerns over this issue, and on air warnings were added to state that the kids should not attempt to replicate stunts performed in movies.

Samay’s quote was based on this very real and very very disturbing public memory.

Mukesh Khanna Is Not Letting It Go: Samay Raina VS Shaktimaan

Mukesh Khanna didn’t appear to be in the mood to let things slide.

After the clips from ‘Still Alive’ went viral, he started his attack against Samay through interviews and described the show as vulgar. He even stated that barbaric shows like this shouldn’t receive any more seasons.

Regarding India’s Got Latent Season 2, he stated:

“Nahi aane dena chahiye.”

Mukesh Khanna also criticised YouTube for allowing for this type of humor:

“Main YouTube ko bhi kahunga ki aap kaise aise ashleel program ko allow kar dete ho?”

Mukesh Khanna then attacked the people that find crude jokes funny and said that jokes should have boundaries.

After all of this, came the shocking Instagram post! UFF!

It was a meme, it showed Samay riding a donkey, with a shoe garland, while Shaktimaan attacked him with laser vision.

In his caption, he wrote, “Kutte ki dum tedhi rehti hai. Use lakh sheeshiyon mein rakho, baahar nikalo, phir tedhi ki tedhi.”

Then he shoves that metaphor straight up to Samay: “Samay Raina ki bhi ek dum hai. Kitna bhi maaro, seedha karo, wo wapas tedhi ho jaati hai.”

But things got even more cinematic from there. And may we say, even more visual?

“Uska muh kaala karke gadhe par bitha kar desh bhar ke shehron mein, galiyon mein uski parade karni chahiye jahan bachche usko ande-tamatar maarein.”

Tbh, this is not really criticism, it’s vintage mythological villain energy.

He didn’t stop there though. In a different interview, Mukesh Khanna said that everybody in India has already taken their turns scolding Samay, and now he has come back shamelessly for more backlash.

He said, “Only time will tell if the show will return or not.”

At this point, these two had moved beyond internet lafda and are on some WWE promo-type level.

What Is Still Alive And Why Is It Everywhere?

Still Alive is a one-hour, twenty-minute comeback special of Samay Raina made after months of the Latent controversy.

Instead of apologising simply, Samay did the opposite, he made an entire show about the controversy.

He roasted politicians, celebs, the media, and the internet. He also announced he will be bringing back India’s Got Latent!

The special has blown up and how! It has garnered more than 43 million views as we speak.

It’s safe to say ki Samay ka samay kamaal chal raha hai.

So Who Won The War? Samay Raina VS Shaktimaan

Depends on who’s asked!

If you were a fan of roast comedy, Samay took the scandal and turned it into content, and he won the inter web.

If you’re a person who believes entertainers need to have boundaries, then Mukesh was the loudest voice of moral outrage.

If you are neutral, both men provided free entertainment to the public.