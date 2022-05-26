For every Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, Jethalal is a vibe. Whether it is the bright embroidered shirts or the constant yelling of "dobi" - he drifts through life, one day at a time. From his love for chai and food to the struggles of looking for an auto, he's as real as life gets. For that, and many more reasons, we will forever relate with him.

And these Jethalal memes will leave you with a giggle even when life is all 'nonsense':

Jethalal and the many crossovers.

Because, he's a mood.

After knowing that tappu is dating Babita Ji.

Jethalal and iyyer be like : pic.twitter.com/2HNKxbXy5Y — Dr House 🇮🇳 (@Dr_House__MD) September 9, 2021

Also, the king of Gokuldham Premier League.

TMKOC has memes for all situation😂😭😂😭 pic.twitter.com/M6mHuZpUAp — Hinal Oza (@HinalMOza) September 20, 2021

At times, he's a kid too.

Me lifting the suitcase and bags of my relatives in hope of money#tmkoc #MEMES pic.twitter.com/7MgmZ3ZwaO — Abhisek Nayak (@abhisshn) May 22, 2022

Jethalal is basically me in serious situation pic.twitter.com/bcKaiiO0nx — a (@heyyajnabee) May 23, 2022

Me after winning against my friend in his favorite game#tmkoc #MEMES pic.twitter.com/dGaX3BCp6l — Abhisek Nayak (@abhisshn) May 11, 2022

And relatable - even for Smriti Irani.

When he taught us how to flirt.

Tell me a better love story than that of Jethalal and Jalebi-Fafda, I'll wait.

When mom says she’ll give jalebi fafda only if you help her in diwali ki safai - pic.twitter.com/ULiTDiT9Qp — jethiya (@kunalgt) October 25, 2020

Because, he's the perfect 'kacchi maanu'.

Le me bussiness management from bachpan .....🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑🤑 pic.twitter.com/gN8JdYo1Z2 — Jethiyeah (@jethiyeah) September 10, 2020

Kyunki problems toh hai sabke pass, bass nazariye ki hai baat.

The crossover we didn't see coming.

ok TMKOC meme time pic.twitter.com/dH05ySdKB5 — The Shit Post (@shitzposting) April 8, 2022

He doesn't shy away from getting real about life.

POV: Your friends asking you to stop talking to your ex#tmkoc #Memes pic.twitter.com/ylNlgFZmcv — TrulyMadly (@thetrulymadly) April 4, 2022

A true meme-material character.