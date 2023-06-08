A recent report is doing rounds on the internet, which indirectly stated that Diljit Dosanjh is dating Taylor Swift. The Punjabi singer took to Twitter to share his reaction, which he deleted later. This rumour brought in a lot of reactions on the internet, and people are wondering if there’s any truth to it. And here’s how everything unravelled.

A Twitter page claimed that Diljit Dosanjh was seen with Taylor Swift at a cafe in Vancouver. According to this tweet, they were apparently dining together, and being “touch touch” (whatever that means). And Diljit responded to it with this line: “Yaar privacy naam di v koi cheez hundi aa.”

Deleted Tweet/Twitter

Now, whether or not the news is true, it has managed to create a lot of curiosity in the minds of people. This is how Twitter reacted to the whole thing.

do you know main tenu kina pyaar karda https://t.co/tlTNwpt6bA — Nubahlicious (@nubah2turntt) June 7, 2023

Lover by Taylor x Lover by Diljit https://t.co/ttdJIml7RY — aashi 🫧 (@stfuaashi) June 7, 2023

"touch touch" has to be the funniest thing i read today https://t.co/GOjhvj4FIP — tragedie (@doilookoktou) June 8, 2023

Bhangra inspired track coming up from Taylor next! https://t.co/5yKttV5bbR — abhinn (@abhinn) June 8, 2023

Why do I have a feeling we will get to listen to Taylor Swift’s version of Brown Mundey soon lol https://t.co/fADDyjjeOf — W.Hussain (@wajjidmalik) June 7, 2023

this is canon event for indian swifties https://t.co/5OhJ81sO8f — g o n e | 🔮 (@ps_gone) June 8, 2023

Okay, then!