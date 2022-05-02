Fans love Diljit Dosanjh for a lot of reasons and his voice is just one of them. But, it's his comebacks and candour that make us go - wah. He never shies away from saying what he wants or taking a stand. At times, we're even left giggling by his funny comebacks.

And, his response to a Twitter user's comment on lip-syncing at concerts, is proof.

A fan had shared a video from his world tour, where he was seen singing Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab. While most people loved his performance, there was a Twitter user who commented, asking him about 'the obsession with lip-syncing'.

What's the obsession with lip syncing? — Abhishek Anand (@abhishekecon) April 30, 2022

Diljit didn't quite like the comment and tweeted his response. He mentioned how the concert was live and there was no lip-syncing. Adding on, he talked about the amount of effort it takes to practice the lyrics and the song - it's all about hard work and proper rehearsals. Let's just say he gave it back - and how.

Lip Syncing.. WTH ? 🤣



It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians..



Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper.. 😎 https://t.co/YfOyB5EGwF — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 30, 2022

It was one among the many times where Diljit said it like it is and took a stand.

His fans also took a stand and reacted to the comment:

If people think you were lip syncing when you were actually live then imagine how good the concert actually was ✨ — Savera Sidhu (@SavKaur13) May 1, 2022

It was fucking crazy show man! Idk why people gain publicly like that but he stood there for 3 hrs and was singing on his own it was a proper LIVE show !! Just attend his concert man !!



We love you @diljitdosanjh ❤️🫶🏻🧿 — Tanika Bajaj (@Tanikaxbajaj) May 1, 2022

ITS live my friend 😎 YOU SHOULD ALSO JOIN US 🌏💥 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/KV5sn0g7zE — 13AGAM (@AGAMJOT42916152) May 1, 2022

Lip syncing.. like really ?

I was there at the sound check the day before the concert in Gurugram.. and he specially told the musicians “ Paaji Ikk Kudi bajaao “.. sang the entire song.. was monitoring his own mistakes. He has worked so hard to make this concert successful 🙏🏼❤️ — Khushi Verma (@khushiverma2828) May 1, 2022

Koi na …na samajh eda de hi hunde han …jina nu bolan to siwa kuch ni anda hard work di keemat ohi janda jisne kita hunda life vich 😊😊 u shine n sing only — SUMAN (@sumanrooprai1) April 30, 2022

Clearly, the internet loves Diljit as much as Diljit loves Kylie!