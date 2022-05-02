Fans love Diljit Dosanjh for a lot of reasons and his voice is just one of them. But, it's his comebacks and candour that make us go - wah. He never shies away from saying what he wants or taking a stand. At times, we're even left giggling by his funny comebacks.
And, his response to a Twitter user's comment on lip-syncing at concerts, is proof.
A fan had shared a video from his world tour, where he was seen singing Ikk Kudi from Udta Punjab. While most people loved his performance, there was a Twitter user who commented, asking him about 'the obsession with lip-syncing'.
What's the obsession with lip syncing?— Abhishek Anand (@abhishekecon) April 30, 2022
Diljit didn't quite like the comment and tweeted his response. He mentioned how the concert was live and there was no lip-syncing. Adding on, he talked about the amount of effort it takes to practice the lyrics and the song - it's all about hard work and proper rehearsals. Let's just say he gave it back - and how.
Lip Syncing.. WTH ? 🤣— DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 30, 2022
It’s Live Man.. Don’t Disrespect The Musicians..
Enu HARDWORK Kehde aa Jadon Rehersal Karde an..Proper.. 😎 https://t.co/YfOyB5EGwF
It was one among the many times where Diljit said it like it is and took a stand.
His fans also took a stand and reacted to the comment:
If people think you were lip syncing when you were actually live then imagine how good the concert actually was ✨— Savera Sidhu (@SavKaur13) May 1, 2022
It was fucking crazy show man! Idk why people gain publicly like that but he stood there for 3 hrs and was singing on his own it was a proper LIVE show !! Just attend his concert man !!— Tanika Bajaj (@Tanikaxbajaj) May 1, 2022
We love you @diljitdosanjh ❤️🫶🏻🧿
ITS live my friend 😎 YOU SHOULD ALSO JOIN US 🌏💥 @diljitdosanjh pic.twitter.com/KV5sn0g7zE— 13AGAM (@AGAMJOT42916152) May 1, 2022
Lip syncing.. like really ?— Khushi Verma (@khushiverma2828) May 1, 2022
I was there at the sound check the day before the concert in Gurugram.. and he specially told the musicians “ Paaji Ikk Kudi bajaao “.. sang the entire song.. was monitoring his own mistakes. He has worked so hard to make this concert successful 🙏🏼❤️
Koi na …na samajh eda de hi hunde han …jina nu bolan to siwa kuch ni anda hard work di keemat ohi janda jisne kita hunda life vich 😊😊 u shine n sing only— SUMAN (@sumanrooprai1) April 30, 2022
Clearly, the internet loves Diljit as much as Diljit loves Kylie!