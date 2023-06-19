One of the fondest memories that most desi kids have is of watching shows like Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan on DD National. The series was so iconic that many people would still agree to the fact that the cast was perfect for each of the characters. Which is why this reel shared by Dipika Chikhlia Topiwala (who played Sita in the TV series) is receiving such warm reactions online.

The iconic actor has dressed up as Sita from the ancient Indian epic Ramayana and recorded the video against a song from the recent film Adipurush. Here, take a look for yourself.

Here’s how people have responded to the video. So many fans have expressed how no one can play Sita better than the actor herself.

How cool is this? Clearly, the star has a loyal AF fanbase that hasn’t forgotten to work she’s done.