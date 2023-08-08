Today, Farhan Akhtar announced a third part to Don, and it looks like the internet is a changed place. The film is one of the first grand action-thrillers that we witnessed, and there’s understandably a lot of emotion involved. So, Don 3 is clearly going to make a lot more waves than it has today. And all we can really do is, wait for the film to release. In 2025.

We also got the news that SRK will not be playing Don in Don 3, so people have a lot to say about that. Of course. But we can always go back and watch the other two parts – in fact, we must.

While you do that, here are some facts about Don 2, that you probably didn’t know.

1. The actors flew to Malaysia, where a few scenes were shot inside the Malacca Prison with real prisoners.

2. Priyanka Chopra refused to use a stunt double for the car chasing scene and chose to do most of the car stunts herself.

ADVERTISEMENT

3. In one of the last scenes, SRK is seen riding a bike with a number plate that reads, ‘Don 3‘. This was to drop a subtle hint at the third part.

4. There’s a scene in Don 2, where SRK lifts Priyanka Chopra. It was so cold in Berlin that the actors kept shivering, so they had to do around 10 takes of the shot.

ADVERTISEMENT

5. In a car chase scene, Shah Rukh Khan crashed his car. And while it was a small crash, it destroyed the cameras attached to the car.

6. Shah Rukh Khan chose his own tattoo for the film. It was the letter ‘D’ on his right arm – with the intent that Don was a narcissist and he’d want his own name as a tattoo.

ADVERTISEMENT

7. Don wore a vest in most scenes from the jail in Malaysia. This was because SRK didn’t want to wear another layer, given the high temperature.

8. For a scene, Shah Rukh Khan had to jump from a 70-floored building, at a height of 300 ft.

ADVERTISEMENT

9. It was Shah Rukh Khan’s suggestion to cast Lara Dutta in Don 2. It was also his gesture to thank her for accepting to be a part of Billu.

10. While shooting the song, Dushman Mera, storm fans were placed to make Priyanka Chopra’s dress flow. But, the intensity of these fans was so high, that the actress couldn’t hold her body in place.

ADVERTISEMENT

Okay, yes, SRK as Don deserves all the hype.

All images are screenshots from the film on Netflix.