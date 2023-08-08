In 2006, we saw Shahrukh Khan in a reboot of the 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. SRK’s performance in the franchise really won people over and it is, till date considered one of his best roles. Recently though, Farhan Akhtar posted a 37 second teaser of Don 3 with merely the iconic background music from the film series. There are rumours of Ranveer Singh being casted as the lead for this, and people are not happy.

The teaser also says, ‘A New Era Begins,’ which people have thrown a lot of witty comments at, because fans are clearly unhappy about a ‘New era’ of Don without SRK himself. Take a look at how people have responded, yourselves:

How can u just change the main character for the 3rd sequel after two successful sequels of the same franchise!!!!!! — Deeptesh Changder (@___deeptesh___) August 8, 2023

Don without srk is nothing…. — Mir Jibran (@miroffline) August 8, 2023

This movie will be — RB (@iRbHUNTER) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

SRK HAS to be in it. Even a cameo would do. — Abhishek (@AbhishekKirsten) August 8, 2023

I'm not watching it if it's not SRK . pic.twitter.com/GLFu61pyCH — SHUBHAM (@iamSRKdevotee2) August 8, 2023

Srk can't be replaced. Emotional connect break ho jayega Farhan bhai. Aur ranveer ke saath abhi Tak bhi koi connect nhi bana hai cinema goers ka. — bapu ka bandar (@TweetUdyog) August 8, 2023

There's no need to call it Don 3 if you don't have SRK in it. If it's a new era, just effin call it a reboot. Fly on the coat tails of Don & Don 2 and not even have the courtesy to value fan emotions in the right way after years of us wanting an SRK Don 3 is just disrespectful. — Pulp & Noir®∞ (@pulpandnoir) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

That's greattt….Now make sure SRK does it ANYHOW — Dev_Kalotra (@DevKalotra1) August 8, 2023

No srk no don — ajay_nirwal (@ajay120796) August 8, 2023

Without srk don is nothing pic.twitter.com/USSy5ft65j — THE_SRK_FAN (@sahil_srkian09) August 8, 2023

Love Farhan as a director, Ranveer is a great actor… But #Don3 ?? No pls 🥲 — My Cinema Story (@MyCinemaStory) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Sorry but this makes no sense. It says Don 3 meaning it is the 3rd part, but then it has no SRK in it. But then it also says A NEW ERA BEGINS. So why is it named Don 3 at all? Its not the same Don! Might as well have rebooted the entire thing and just named it Don: A New Era. — Saswat (ଶାଶ୍ଵତ) (@s_a_s_w_a_t) August 8, 2023

Why name it Don 3 then..heartbreaking to not see srk in it😔deserved atleast a perfect trilogy — DOBBY (@DOBBYIsFree2003) August 8, 2023

No one can pull the character of Don like SRK. He is Don. — Jagatjit (@iamJagatjit45) August 8, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Change the name of the movie, DON is incomplete without SRK. — Hail SRK (@HailKingSRK) August 8, 2023

If there is no SRK in it, please we don't need a new era! Just stop it with just DON 2. — Dr.Athul Gopal (@AtulGopal) August 8, 2023

Only srk as a Don — Rizwan Khan (@RizwanK54264549) August 8, 2023

What would Don 3 look like without King Khan himself?