In 2006, we saw Shahrukh Khan in a reboot of the 1978, Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. SRK’s performance in the franchise really won people over and it is, till date considered one of his best roles. Recently though, Farhan Akhtar posted a 37 second teaser of Don 3 with merely the iconic background music from the film series. There are rumours of Ranveer Singh being casted as the lead for this, and people are not happy.
The teaser also says, ‘A New Era Begins,’ which people have thrown a lot of witty comments at, because fans are clearly unhappy about a ‘New era’ of Don without SRK himself. Take a look at how people have responded, yourselves:
What would Don 3 look like without King Khan himself?