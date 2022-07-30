After the sad demise of Sidhu Moosewala, several celebrities came forward to pay their tributes. One such celebrity was Drake. Drake paid another tribute to Moosewala during his latest concert in Toronto. He was seen donning a t-shirt with a portrait of Sidhu Moosewala with his birth and death year ‘1993-2022’ below it.

Both Drake and Moosewala fans were touched by this gesture and took to social media to share their comments of appreciation for the rapper.

Hats off to you #Drake with respect 🫡 This is the last level of success for an Indian artist 💫Legend never die ♾️❤️ #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala https://t.co/2dUcr19ZGA — ਰਮneeк ਕੌг💕 (@KRB6666) July 29, 2022

Mad respect to @Drake for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Toronto tonight ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/atPeMTkBbN — ↯ (@DoabanJatti) July 29, 2022

Sidhus influence and impact will live forever. A young man who came from Punjab to Canada as an engineering student, turning into the biggest name in Punjab music and having some of the biggest names in music history like Drake repping him.



Sidhu Moosewala Forever 🐐💯 https://t.co/2Qw5aM9xHd — ਮਨਵਿੰਦਰ (@LeJattJames) July 29, 2022

Drake showing love to Moosewala 🌹💯 pic.twitter.com/MB0TeXBCQj — Bobby Singh (@SinghBobby0) July 29, 2022

Dream for any other Indian Artist 🔥

Legacy of SIDHU MOOSEWALA 🙌#SidhuMosseWala #Drake pic.twitter.com/63ShWCKmYD — GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) July 29, 2022

Drake showing love to Sidhu Moosewala at OVO fest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PwQXp7nFQT — Navjosh (@Navjosh) July 29, 2022

A scene from Drake’s OVO Toronto show! He paid a tribute to Moosewala by wearing a tshirt of a picture of him #Drake #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/kE3x8Yh7lZ — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 29, 2022

Maximum respect to Drake for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Toronto🙏👀 pic.twitter.com/2YxYgdC4Hv — 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐫𝐮𝐦𝐢𝐤𝐰𝐚★⁷🇷🇼 (@M_Jeffnaldo) July 29, 2022

This tribute won the hearts of both Drake and Moosewala's fans.



