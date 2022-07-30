After the sad demise of Sidhu Moosewala, several celebrities came forward to pay their tributes. One such celebrity was Drake. Drake paid another tribute to Moosewala during his latest concert in Toronto. He was seen donning a t-shirt with a portrait of Sidhu Moosewala with his birth and death year ‘1993-2022’ below it.
Both Drake and Moosewala fans were touched by this gesture and took to social media to share their comments of appreciation for the rapper.
Respect ❤️🙏 #Drake #SidhuMosseWala #JusticeForSiddhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/0gtkKeYTae— Satendra Chaudhary🌾👳❤️ (@MrJaT1998) July 29, 2022
Hats off to you #Drake with respect 🫡 This is the last level of success for an Indian artist 💫Legend never die ♾️❤️ #JusticeForSidhuMoosaWala https://t.co/2dUcr19ZGA— ਰਮneeк ਕੌг💕 (@KRB6666) July 29, 2022
Mad respect to @Drake for paying tribute to Sidhu Moosewala in Toronto tonight ❤️🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/atPeMTkBbN— ↯ (@DoabanJatti) July 29, 2022
Legend🥲😊 #SidhuMooseWala #Drake #SidhuMosseWala #Punjab #Legend #moosewala pic.twitter.com/5PFVhzBvRB— Navjyot singh | Digital Marketing Expert | Seo (@Navjyot91410641) July 29, 2022
Sidhus influence and impact will live forever. A young man who came from Punjab to Canada as an engineering student, turning into the biggest name in Punjab music and having some of the biggest names in music history like Drake repping him.— ਮਨਵਿੰਦਰ (@LeJattJames) July 29, 2022
Sidhu Moosewala Forever 🐐💯 https://t.co/2Qw5aM9xHd
Drake showing love to Moosewala 🌹💯 pic.twitter.com/MB0TeXBCQj— Bobby Singh (@SinghBobby0) July 29, 2022
Drake's tribute to Sidhu Moosewala #SidhuMooseWala #legend #Drake #music pic.twitter.com/pgKRy8bLNF— Harp Sidhu 🚜 (@Sidhu_PB40ala) July 29, 2022
Alexa, Play Levels By Sidhu Moosewala 🕊️@Drake 💯 pic.twitter.com/Cb3KInDKvi— NEANDERTHAL (@AadimanavJammu) July 29, 2022
Dream for any other Indian Artist 🔥— GURPREET CHAUDHARY (@GuriChaudhary77) July 29, 2022
Legacy of SIDHU MOOSEWALA 🙌#SidhuMosseWala #Drake pic.twitter.com/63ShWCKmYD
Drake showing love to Sidhu Moosewala at OVO fest 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/PwQXp7nFQT— Navjosh (@Navjosh) July 29, 2022
A scene from Drake’s OVO Toronto show! He paid a tribute to Moosewala by wearing a tshirt of a picture of him #Drake #SidhuMoosewala pic.twitter.com/kE3x8Yh7lZ— Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344) July 29, 2022
This tribute won the hearts of both Drake and Moosewala's fans.
