After the sad demise of Sidhu Moosewala, several celebrities came forward to pay their tributes. One such celebrity was Drake. Drake paid another tribute to Moosewala during his latest concert in Toronto. He was seen donning a t-shirt with a portrait of Sidhu Moosewala with his birth and death year ‘1993-2022’ below it.

drake sidhu moosewala
Source: Twitter

Both Drake and Moosewala fans were touched by this gesture and took to social media to share their comments of appreciation for the rapper. 

This tribute won the hearts of both Drake and Moosewala's fans. 

