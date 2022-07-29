Balkaur Singh, the singer Sidhu Moose Wala's father, got a tattoo of his son's face on his forearm as a moving remembrance of the musician who was killed.

In a video that was uploaded to the rapper's official Instagram page, his father is shown reclining on a bed while a tattoo artist replicates an image of Sidhu Moose Wala from a phone and inks it on Mr. Singh's hand. Along with Sidhu's father, Charan Kaur, the singer, also got a tattoo.

While the musician is portrayed in his tattoo holding a gun, Sarwan Putt is written below it in Gurmukhi. It is rendered as an "obedient and loving son." On Moose Wala's mother's arm, the same verse is inked.

People have been paying tribute to Sidhu in many ways since his assassination. Many, especially musicians in his fraternity, are expressing their affection for the late singer in a number of ways.

The 28-year-old Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was shot and killed on May 29 in Mansa, a day after the newly elected Bhagwant Mann government reduced his protection.

According to reports, the Punjab Police shot and killed two gang members on July 20 who were thought to have been responsible for the singer's murder. The two were slain in a shootout between the police and the gangsters in the Bhakna hamlet of Amritsar.