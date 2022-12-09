2022 is ending and we all have a list of dumb things we did and now regret. With the new year around the corner, there’s a hope that we might not repeat them and make better decisions. But, here’s a list of times when celebrities said the dumbest things and even we facepalmed with them. Lol.
1. When Ranbir Kapoor compared Alia Bhatt with ‘Daal-Chawal’.
Ranbir thought it was okay to compare Alia with daal-chawal, to suggest that he likes this stability in life. While women are referred to as ghar ki murgi” and other derogatory remarks, it was unnecessary of him to make this comment.
Netizens were appalled and called out Ranbir for this dumb remark.
2. When Adah Sharma was slammed for an ‘ill-timed’ post on late Bappi Lahiri.
When Adah Sharma posted a collage of herself and Bappi Lahiri on Facebook and captioned it “Who wore it better?”. Netizens found the post disrespectful as the legend died recently.
Following the backlash she said:
The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28 March 2020. The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday (February 24) had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week, making the scheduled post-ill-timed.
3. When Arshad Warsi thought it was cool to compare the Russia-Ukraine war with Golmaal.
Arshad Warsi had to face the wrath of netizens to compare the Russia-Ukraine war with the Golmaal meme template.
4. When Ranbir was again called out for his sexist comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.
It’s funny how men think it’s okay to mock women under the guise of being funny. In an interview, Alia spoke about promoting Brahmastra and addressed why they aren’t phailod for promoting their film. In between this, Ranbir steps in and says, “Well, I can say somebody has phailod” . Not to mention, Alia looked stunned when he said that.
5. When Chetan Bhagat had the dumbest reply for our “youth’s distraction.”
Chetan Bhagat blamed Uorfi for distracting the youth and had the dumbest explanation for it.
Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is… What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?
6. Harsh Vardhan shared a sad reality with us and we got ‘Harshburdened.’
According to him, it’s sad that he has to pay for his own stuff.
7. When Kapil Dev’s views on mental health were disappointing and didn’t make any sense.
If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American terms like pressure and depression. I’m a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can’t be any pressure while enjoying the game.
8. When Samir Soni made the most bizarre statement about women being gold-diggers. Well, it takes a lot of ignorance to say that:
9. When Kim Kardashian said she would eat poop everyday. While promoting her skin care brand, Kim said:
If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might.
10. When Sanjay Dutt made us feel guilty to not watch Shamshera and asked to respect the hardwork of the team. Netizens soon called out his views and said you cannot ask us to praise a bad movie.
11. When Kanye West said he loves a lot of things about Hitler. He said:
This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.
