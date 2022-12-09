2022 is ending and we all have a list of dumb things we did and now regret. With the new year around the corner, there’s a hope that we might not repeat them and make better decisions. But, here’s a list of times when celebrities said the dumbest things and even we facepalmed with them. Lol.

1. When Ranbir Kapoor compared Alia Bhatt with ‘Daal-Chawal’.

Ranbir thought it was okay to compare Alia with daal-chawal, to suggest that he likes this stability in life. While women are referred to as ghar ki murgi” and other derogatory remarks, it was unnecessary of him to make this comment.

“I always said that we need tangdi kebab, and not dal chawal in life. But with experience I can say that nothing better than dal chawal. #Alia is the tadka in dal chawal, the achar with it, she is everything…,” said #RanbirKapoor reflecting on his marriage with #AliaBhatt #Ralia pic.twitter.com/7NSJbaFoIv — HT City (@htcity) June 24, 2022

Netizens were appalled and called out Ranbir for this dumb remark.

the way men can never refer to women as actual people https://t.co/c0U5nNPHvx — meena (taylor's version) (@biforbimbo) June 26, 2022

if I in some wild turn of events get married, and I'm called pyaaz??? Usne chappal khane hai dal chawal nahi https://t.co/bgBt34kbZs — S (@queersarasara) June 26, 2022

2. When Adah Sharma was slammed for an ‘ill-timed’ post on late Bappi Lahiri.

When Adah Sharma posted a collage of herself and Bappi Lahiri on Facebook and captioned it “Who wore it better?”. Netizens found the post disrespectful as the legend died recently.

Following the backlash she said:

The post was originally posted on my Instagram two years ago on 28 March 2020. The Bappi Da post that was uploaded on my Facebook page yesterday (February 24) had been scheduled for posting by us a month in advance. Unfortunately, we lost Bappi Da last week, making the scheduled post-ill-timed.

Know more: No One Described Aamchi Mumbai Like Bappi Da.

3. When Arshad Warsi thought it was cool to compare the Russia-Ukraine war with Golmaal.

Arshad Warsi had to face the wrath of netizens to compare the Russia-Ukraine war with the Golmaal meme template.

this is not right time to do this sir…war is a very dangerous situation…we should not make fun of — Mayank Gupta (@mayankguptaown1) February 24, 2022

4. When Ranbir was again called out for his sexist comment on Alia Bhatt’s pregnancy.

It’s funny how men think it’s okay to mock women under the guise of being funny. In an interview, Alia spoke about promoting Brahmastra and addressed why they aren’t phailod for promoting their film. In between this, Ranbir steps in and says, “Well, I can say somebody has phailod” . Not to mention, Alia looked stunned when he said that.

During an interview, Ranbir Kapoor jokingly made a comment on Alia Bhatt for gaining weight post pregnancy. However, this joke has not gone well with Netizens. #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/VMVBHePWEb — One world news (@Oneworldnews_) August 19, 2022

This is disrespectful. If you see his previous interviews with Katrina, you'll that he used to mock her, make offending, sexist jokes when she was trying to make a point, or give a serious reply. With Alia as well, he's doing the same. He hasn't learned to respect his partner — Nahian Mahpara (@NahianMahpara) August 20, 2022

5. When Chetan Bhagat had the dumbest reply for our “youth’s distraction.”

Chetan Bhagat blamed Uorfi for distracting the youth and had the dumbest explanation for it.

Phone has been a great distraction for the youth, especially the boys, spending hours just watching Instagram Reels. Everyone knows who Uorfi Javed is… What will you do with her photos? Is it coming in your exams or you will go for a job interview and tell the interviewer that you know all her outfits?

Look at how the women in both the screenshots are very directly rejecting him and yet he cant take a hint and then goes on to blame women only? Ya. Story of every man. https://t.co/2lzNb6CTyZ — ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) November 28, 2022

6. Harsh Vardhan shared a sad reality with us and we got ‘Harshburdened.’

According to him, it’s sad that he has to pay for his own stuff.

Prayers for Harsh who is going through a tough financial situation right now.🥺🤲🏼 https://t.co/NMDYqp8gZH — FaHe/Him | فہیم | फ़ाहीम | #Stop🇮🇳☪️Genocide (@fahee_mash) May 10, 2022

Dekho, chahe ye apni privilege kitni bhi accept kar lein, at the end kuch na kuch tone-deaf bol he dete hain 😬 https://t.co/YgHgrbiwTs — Sanjna Verma (@KittySanjna) May 10, 2022

7. When Kapil Dev’s views on mental health were disappointing and didn’t make any sense.

If a player has passion, there will be no pressure. I can’t understand these American terms like pressure and depression. I’m a farmer and we play because we enjoy the game, and there can’t be any pressure while enjoying the game.

When you have a person like this invalidate pressure and depression, a person the entire country respects. Yeah you are doomed. Your mental health concerns will be limited to "humare zamane mein isse zyada pressure tha, kyun hum toh thik hai?" https://t.co/vIOVqEDAn0 — Momo🐰, KJM3 under construction (@foryounowjun) October 10, 2022

8. When Samir Soni made the most bizarre statement about women being gold-diggers. Well, it takes a lot of ignorance to say that:

9. When Kim Kardashian said she would eat poop everyday. While promoting her skin care brand, Kim said:

If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might.

10. When Sanjay Dutt made us feel guilty to not watch Shamshera and asked to respect the hardwork of the team. Netizens soon called out his views and said you cannot ask us to praise a bad movie.

Dear sir, I am a big fan of b'wood, but u r eliciting dese words for not watchin' ur movie as if we hv committed some crime. Watching a movie or discarding it, is a public choice, u r talking as if u hv not taken any payment to work in d movie. There r failures,u must accept it. — PRERNA SINGH (@31PRERNA) July 29, 2022

11. When Kanye West said he loves a lot of things about Hitler. He said:

This guy… invented highways, invented the very microphone that I used as a musician, you can’t say out loud that this person ever did anything good, and I’m done with that.

I promise you that you are not ready for Kanye’s line delivery here.



I’m not making light. He’s a vicious antisemite. It’s just. This is. Insane. I know it’s naive to still be shocked at this point, but this made my jaw drop. https://t.co/iCPZ4F795P — Carson Wright (@carson_d_wright) December 2, 2022

Know more: Arjun Kapoor To Deepika Padukone, 6 Bollywood Celebs Who Called Out The Toxicity Of Media.