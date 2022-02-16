Lakh lakh roz aake bas jaate hai, Is shehar se is dil lagake phas jaate hai.

When Bappi Lahiri sang Bambai Nagariya, it enraptured the emotions of millions of people living in this crowded city.

Fondly known as The Disco King of India, Bappi Lahiri passed away on 16 February at the age of 69 due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea).



The music composer and singer gave Bollywood some of the best disco songs. His melodious tunes and lyrics will be missed by people who grew up in the 80s & 90s.

A true rock star of our Hindi cinema was known for songs like Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost, Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re, Raat Baaki Baat Baaki, Bambai Nagariya and Yaad Aa Raha Hai among the many other hits he gave.

But the fact that no one described Bombay (now Mumbai) like him makes me miss him more. "Sone ki raahon mein sone ko jaaga nahi" (no space to sleep on these streets of gold) is a feeling every Mumbaikar could relate to.

No song can beat the combination of Bambai Nagariya and a taxi drive to Marine drive for me. The song aptly describes the nature of the city, its people, its busy streets, and how one feels living in the city.

Shola hai ya hai bijuriya Dil ki bajariya Bambai nagariya.

Lakh lakh log aake fas jate hain

Is sheher se dil laga kar bas jate hain

Sone ki raaho me sone ko jageh nai

Shola hai ya hai bijuriya

Bombay nagariya Bombay nagariya #twitterAntakshri — Kumar Gaurav #GlazersOut (@gauravkumar1508) March 22, 2020

The second song, Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost song exhibits how going to Bombay is a big deal and how people in Bombay enjoy their lives. The song also engulfs the discrimination between the rich and poor and celebrates the feeling of togetherness.

"Raat ko khao piyo, din ko aaram karo": This phrase flawlessly pictured the nightlife of the city and how it never sleeps at night.

We will miss how Bappi Da described Bombay for us. Indeed his songs made us all groove, and his voice will stay in our hearts forever. In the end, let's remember him for all the wonderful songs he left for us.

Chalte Chalte Mere Yeh Geet Yaad Rakhna Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna.

