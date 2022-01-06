We are all on a Harry Potter high, aren't we? Ever since the Harry Potter reunion Return to Hogwarts released, I have tucked myself in a time capsule while re-reading and re-watching the entire franchise. Who cares that I am going to graduate and should be studying for college instead? Magic is magic, period.

But it seems there was a Harry Potter buff greater than us all, with no less than an eagle's eye. Well, while we were shipping Emma Watson and Tom Felton all the while crying our hearts out in Diagon Alley, this fan was looking for Easter eggs. And, they found something alright: an awkward editing mistake!

GUYS HELP ME THATS LITERALLY EMMA ROBERTS NOT EMMA WATSON ☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️☠️ #ReturnToHogwarts #HarryPotter20thAnniversary pic.twitter.com/bLbXcCUpnh — 𝕞𝕒𝕟𝕚𝕒 (@vee_delmonico99) January 1, 2022

While it's hard to believe, but it looks like the research team of Return of Hogwarts wasn't as hyped about the film as we were. In a scene where Emma Watson was reminiscing about her childhood and playing the part of a little Hermione Granger, the editors decided to include a picture that was supposed to be of her when she was a baby. But they really goofed up, as they added a childhood picture of actor Emma Roberts, instead.

Emma Roberts had shared the picture on her Instagram handle where she is seen sitting at a table wearing Minnie Mouse ears. And, the makers used the same pic to showcase a younger Emma Watson.

Like a good wizard, the producers owned up to the mistake and released a statement to EW:

Well spotted Harry Potter fans! You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.". In the age of digital editing, these kinds of lapses are easy to fix but it is still funny that they happen to begin with.

When Emma Watson heard about the blunder, she couldn't resist herself from posting the picture on her Instagram handle and saying that she wasn't that cute as Emma Roberts. No, Emma, you are still cute.

People reacted to the same on Twitter.

omg I literally thought of this while watching it!! I remember that photo making the rounds when they were filming DH pt 1 when Hermione uses obliviate on her parents and you see baby photos of Emma W - people were saying that this photo was “exclusive” from the set 💀🤣 — 𝚓 𝚎 𝚗 (@vellichords) January 2, 2022

some interns are gonna get fired — joツ (@rawburrrito) January 3, 2022

I've- I've been a fan for YEARS and I always thought this picture was Emma W. Like, it was passed around as being Emma W in like...2009 — ن. (@blurredblues1) January 3, 2022

omfg they showed this photo and I was like…that doesnt look like her? lol — im so tiredt (@itsmissbeehole) January 2, 2022

I've- I've been a fan for YEARS and I always thought this picture was Emma W. Like, it was passed around as being Emma W in like...2009 — ن. (@blurredblues1) January 3, 2022

This plus the throwback 90s Great Depression photo sent me pic.twitter.com/BVdQP4F8ZK — Ches 🗽🎧 (@DJ_Ches) January 3, 2022

How was this not clarified before it was used? Wow — Maddie Bullock (@MaddieBLovesGH) January 2, 2022

You had one job HBO max 😂 — Jessica Hamby (@alittlefanger) January 2, 2022

Well, that's what happens when you are too lazy to research but also, can't skip the assignment, and end up just searching 'Emma childhood pictures' on Google. I weirdly relate to this person. Please own up, let's be friends.