Tony Stark wannabe and billionaire edgelord Elon Musk has gone viral again. And no, no dead passengers on the sidewalk this time either. Musk is in the news for telling US Senator Bernie Sanders that he didn't know Sanders was still alive.

If you are wondering what this tweet was in response to, Sanders had earlier tweeted about the extremely wealthy people paying their fair share of taxes.

I keep forgetting that you’re still alive — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2021

Naturally, when Twitter found out that the lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars was being a child again, there was a reaction.

at least this dude took off the mask: the super rich bitterly hate anyone who suggests they pay their fair share. and this is him snapping like a spoiled brat at a u.s. senator, imagine what he thinks of all the little people https://t.co/zzVKw0oFWh — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) November 14, 2021

you to your son after a long day of posting epic memes https://t.co/VH3zp9Ztfk — giabuchi (@jaboukie) November 14, 2021

Democracy will be boiled down to who posts the best memes. https://t.co/CdLFcUXbIF — Joe Rogainz (@joe_rogainz) November 15, 2021

#ElonMusk @elonmusk the richest individual on the planet ladies and gentlemen:



A pathetic crybaby billionaire, bankruptcy protected government bailout hypocrite baby https://t.co/UVzGHX6Sx4 — hotsauce : J G (@TKO_RS_One_) November 15, 2021

this is just fucking gross-- man has more money than he could ever possibly need & an guy saying "hey ppl could benefit from rich ppl not avoiding taxes" == "why arent you dead". fucking Nasty https://t.co/KAazICK3Jx — ire (@umbabie) November 15, 2021

Elon to his auto workers. https://t.co/4Wze23nFjj — raf (@rafaelshimunov) November 14, 2021

One way to assess whether powerful people are actually also good people is how they treat the elderly, who have lived their own full and rich lives. https://t.co/HSevNJ17FK — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 14, 2021

It's a failure of capitalism that one person can have a quarter trillion dollars.

It's a failure of the universe that it's this guy. https://t.co/EYuozBWbOR — Seth Masket (@smotus) November 14, 2021

This is a horrible thing to say to anyone, but to say it to an elder statesman is reprehensible. https://t.co/OZ4TgEUo1P — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) November 14, 2021

me to elon after hes been breaking rocks in a labor camp for 12 years https://t.co/rY0wphy05Y — blunt enjoyer (@paradoomer) November 14, 2021

Elon Musk to Congolese children mining Cobalt used in Tesla batteries. https://t.co/ELSkRFuoit — Friendly Neighborhood Comrade (@SpiritofLenin) November 14, 2021

There are somethings that money can't buy



Basic human decency.

Integrity. https://t.co/DpRlqe5V76 — Advaid അദ്വൈത് (@Advaidism) November 15, 2021

What a d**k thing to say to someone! On the other hand, if you think that was cool of him, well, yaay for you!