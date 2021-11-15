Tony Stark wannabe and billionaire edgelord Elon Musk has gone viral again. And no, no dead passengers on the sidewalk this time either. Musk is in the news for telling US Senator Bernie Sanders that he didn't know Sanders was still alive. 

Source: TickrNews

If you are wondering what this tweet was in response to, Sanders had earlier tweeted about the extremely wealthy people paying their fair share of taxes. 

Naturally, when Twitter found out that the lead singer of 30 Seconds to Mars was being a child again, there was a reaction. 

What a d**k thing to say to someone! On the other hand, if you think that was cool of him, well, yaay for you!