Bollywood award functions are known to be fun and interesting, to say the least. With extravagant performances, celebrity banter, weird award categories and so much more.

However, sometimes in the quest of inducing laughter from the audience, the hosts tend to go beyond acceptable limits. Additionally, ambitious performances and award acceptance speeches can also be awkward.

These moments end up being extremely embarrassing in the long run. Here are some moments from various Bollywood award functions that ended up being embarassing.

1. "Nepotism rocks!"

Ever since 2017, nepotism has been a subject of debate in Bollywood. Karan Johar, Saif Ali Khan and Varun Dhawan made a joke out of it while hosting IIFA 2017. When Dhawan came to collect his award for Dishoom, Khan said, “You are here because of your Papa!” to which Varun Dhawan responded, “And you’re here because of your mummy.” Karan Johar added, “I am here because of my Papa."

The three said in unison: “Nepotism rocks”. They proceeded to make fun of Kangana, with Johar saying, “Kangana naa hi bole toh achha hai… Kangana bahut bolti hai."

While the three seemed quite amused, their jokes were rather embarassing and badly backfired.

2. Alia Bhatt singing mid-performance

This one is just sad. There was a time in 2017 when every Bollywood actress took up singing as a side hobby- Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sonakshi Sinha. However, Alia took it one step further at the 2017 IIFA awards.

Someone thought it would be a good idea to make Alia Bhatt sing in the middle of a high-intensity dance performance. The result was...extremely embarrassing, as you can see Alia realizing how bad she sounded.

3. Shah Rukh Khan and Ranbir Kapoor's "ooh la la"

This is probably one of the moments that the duo wants you to forget. Although Shah Rukh Khan is known for his wit, improv skills and comedic timing, this is one performance for him that did not land.

While hosting the 2012 Filmfare awards, the duo decided to dress in drag. Ranbir Kapoor as Silk Smitha, named Leather Lakshmi, and Shah Rukh as Chikni Chameli, named Chiffon Chameli. They did pole dancing, spanking, and held whips while talking about the importance of not objectifying women in cinema.

The gag was not only embarassing and tone deaf but also transphobic as cross-dressing men have been a laughing stock for decades.

4. Salman Khan dancing with fidget spinners

Salman Khan is known for his acting, action, and muscles. What he is not known for...are dance performances. 2017 was filled with Salman doing the hook step of Jugg Ghoomeya from Sultan at every given opportunity.

However, this performance was different...and weird.

He did the rolling on the floor step while background dancers held large cutouts of spinning fidget spinners. Are they simplying that Salman Khan is a fidget spinner?

5. "Sorry, don't interrupt!"

Sajid Khan and Farah Khan pissed Ashutosh Gowarikar so much that he could not hold it in at the Star Screen Awards.

The filmmaker discussed his true intentions about the overall screen awards show standards. He told Sajid Khan that an artist, actor and director should not be made into a mockery on an award function.

6. Neil Nitin Mukesh vs Shah Rukh and Saif

The Filmfare Awards hosted by Shah Rukh Khan and Said Ali Khan was the best and funniest. The duo are renowned to be actors with impeccable comic timing. However, one of their bits did not land well.

They poked fun at the length of Neil Nitin Mukesh's name. His name is a mixture of his father and grandfather's first names and holds immense sentimental value. Hence, the joke did not sit well with the actor, and even told the legendary duo to "shut up".

7. KRK Getting Balti Award

The dynamic KRK is known for his antics and overall unpleasant behavior. Hence, the hosts of the 2011 Gold Awards tried to give him the humourous gag award called "Balti Award".

However, instead of taking the joke in stride, KRK cussed out the hosts, threw the award, threatened violence, and proceeded to walk out of the ceremony.

8. Salman Khan Shouting At Mithoon

This ordeal was meant to be embarrassing for Mithoon until he pulled the reverse card on Salman Khan himself. While receiving his award, Mithoon spoke of the boring and stretched-out nature of award functions. In response, host Salman Khan yelled, "Chalo niklo" at him in a joking but menacing tone.

The musician, however, kept a straight face instead of getting scared. He simply smiled and said, "Mai dara nahi, sir", making the exchange extremely embarassing for Khan.

9. Ranbir Kapoor rape analogy

Several moments of Ranbir Kapoor's embarrassing and problematic public demeanor are being brought up after his cruel comment about wife Alia Bhatt's pregnancy. One such moment is his rape analogy bit while hosting an award function.

Here's #Ranbirkapoor using a rape analogy in an award show.

It wasn't a slip of tongue but a rehearsed joke.pic.twitter.com/N1mi3daLmI https://t.co/c1nn8xOPdo — PHONEBHOOT on 4th November (@BabitaKumarii) August 22, 2022

The actor used "balaatkaar", or "rape", to describe the Tomatina festival showcased in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara.

These actors would want you to forget these cringe-worthy and embarassing moments.