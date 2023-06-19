While Indian movies usually do extremely well in the homeland, the formula to cut it in the international scene has still been elusive. To get noticed abroad, the movies need to have a combination of a lot of influences, they need to tug at your heart-strings and retain a certain amount of Indian-ness. Through the years though, some movies that stood out have made it through the cracks to amazing international acclaim.

Here are some Indian movies that made us proud abroad.

1. Lagaan (2001) – Ashutosh Gowarikar

Nominated for an Academy Award

This 2001 epic directed by Ashutosh Gowariker remains one of the most celebrated Indian films of all time. It was the 3rd Indian movie to be nominated for an Academy Award, and holds a 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which is pretty crazy. In 2010, the film was ranked No. 55 in Empire magazines ‘The 100 Best Films of World Cinema’, and in 2011, it was listed in Time magazine’s special ‘The All-Time 25 Best Sports Movies’. Basically, everyone loved it.

2. Earth (1998) – Deepa Mehta

Roger Ebert gave this movie 3 out of 4 stars

This film by Deepa Mehta was released in 1998. Set in 1947 in the midst of the Partition of India, Earth received high praise in India and abroad. Pulitzer Prize winning critic Roger Ebert gave it 3 out of 4 stars, and said the movie has a universal message. The movie was also highly recommended by The New York Times and The New Yorker, who praised Deepa Mehta’s directorial prowess.

3. Dil Se (1998) – Mani Ratnam

W on the Netpac Award at the 1999 Berlin International Film Festival

Apart from being Preity Zinta’s film debut, Dil Se was the third in Mani Ratnam’s trilogy of terror films. Released in 1998, the film won the Netpac Award at the 1999 Berlin International Film Festival. It earned praise for cinematography and screenplay at the Era New Horizons Film Festival and the Helsinki International Film Festival. As well as being critically acclaimed, the movie also did very impressively US and UK box office.

4. Liar’s Dice (2013) – Geetu Mohandas

W on a special jury award at Sofia International Film Festival

This 2013 movie directed by Geetu Mohandas stars Geetanjali Thapa and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in lead roles. It was screened at the Sundance Film Festival and International Film Festival Rotterdam, and It won a special jury award at Sofia International Film Festival. It also won awards at the Pesaro International Film Festival and the Granada Cines del Sur Film Festival, and was India’s entry for the 87th Academy Awards.

5. Devdas (2002) – Sanjay Leela Bhansali

Was nominated for a BAFTA award

This 2002 version directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali was a massive critical and commercial success in India. This acclaim led to the film being India’s submission of the Academy Award and getting nominated for a BAFTA award for best foreign language film. Time Magazine called it the best world movie of 2002 and recently included it in the top 10 movies of the millennium worldwide. It was also ranked #74 in Empire magazines ‘The 100 Best Films Of World Cinema.’

6. Black Friday (2004) – Anurag Kashyap

Received high praise from New York Times and LA Weekly

Anurag Kashyap’s 2004 movie about the Mumbai Blasts was a critical hit, inviting controversy and acclaim on an international scale. It won the Grand Jury Prize at the Indian Film Festival of Los Angeles and was a nominee for the Best Film award at the Locarno International Film Festival. The New York Times, LA Weekly and The Hollywood Reporter, all gave the movie glowing reviews for the raw and gritty narrative style.

7. Awaara (1951) – Raj Kapoor

Was included in the list of 100 all time greatest films by TIME magazine

This 1951 movie directed by, produced and starring Raj Kapoor, was released in 1951. The story focused on the effects of socio-economic differences on individuals, and was an instant hit in the Erstwhile Soviet Union, East Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. This massive popularity ensured it was included in the All-Time 100 Greatest Films by TIME magazine.

8. Monsoon Wedding (2001) – Mira Nair

Was nominated for a BAFTA award

A 95% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes usually means good things. Mira Nair’s 2001 movie about the emotional toll of organising a wedding won the Golden Lion award at the Venice Film Festival and received a Golden Globe Award nomination.The movie even inspired its own Broadway musical. It also received nominations for a BAFTA and won a British Independent Film Award. This film was a combined production between Indian and foreign companies.

9. The Namesake (2006) – Mira Nair

Was nominated for the Gotham and Independent Spirit Awards

This 2006 movie directed by Mira Nair and based on Jhumpa Lahiri’s novel was well received by American critics, and has an 86% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It won the Love is Folly International Film Festival in Bulgaria and features on the top ten lists of several notable critics worldwide. It was a combined production between Indian and foreign companies

10. Pather Panchali (1955) – Satyajit Ray

Was the first Independent Indian film to receive acclaim abroad

No list about Indian cinema is complete without Satyajit Ray’s 1955 drama Pather Panchali, which inspired a whole generation of film-making. It was the first film from independent India to attract major international critical attention and it won the Best Human Document award at the 1956 Cannes Film Festival. It achieved immense success in the US, and received immeasurable praise from critics the world over.

11. Kaagaz Ke Phool (1959) – Guru Dutt

Was in a list of the greatest films of all time by Sight and Sound

This 1959 film featured Guru Dutt, who also directed and produced the movie. Many considered the movie way ahead of its time, which would explain the immediate box office failure. It became a world cult classic in the 80s however, and was included in a list of greatest films of all time in Sight and Sound. The film is said to have been inspired by Guru Dutt’s association with Gyan Mukherjee.

12. Salaam Bombay (1988) – Mira Nair

Was amongst the ‘1000 Best Movies Ever Made’ by NY Times

This 1988 film by Mira Nair told the story of how Bombay street kids survive and end up in the situation they are in. The tragic and hard hitting story caught the attention of the world audience, and it won the National Board of Review Award for Top Foreign Film, the Golden Camera and Audience Awards at the Cannes Film Festival, and three awards at the Montréal World Film Festival. The film was also among the list of ‘The Best 1,000 Movies Ever Made’ by the New York Times.

13. Nayakan (1987) – Mani Ratnam

Was in the TIME list of ‘ All Time 100 Best Films’

Nayakan is a Tamil crime film written and directed by Mani Ratnam and starring Kamal Haasan. Released in 1987, the film won critical acclaim and was included in TIME magazine’s 2005 list of ‘All Time 100 Best Films’, who called it a “A terrific gangster epic in the Godfather style.” The film was also included in The Moving Arts Film Journal’s list of greatest films of all time.

14. Gangs Of Wasseypur (2012) – Anurag Kashyap

Won 4 nominations at the Asia-Pacific Film Festival

This cult classic in the making has a massive following in India, but has also received very positive reviews abroad. The Hollywood Reporter compared the movie to a Tarantino style flick, while Variety noted the Coppola-like influences inherent in the mafia flick.

15. The Lunchbox (2013) – Ritesh Batra

Won the Grand Rail D’Or at the Cannes Film Festival

A joint effort from production companies from India, Germany, France and the US, the movie was screened at International Critics’ Week at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival and at the 2013 Toronto International Film Festival. It won the Critics Week Viewers Choice Award (Grand Rail D’Or) and was nominated for the Film Not in the English Language category of the British Academy Film Awards 2015.

16. Court (2014) – Chaitanya Tamhane

Won Best Film in the Venice International Film Festival

This courtroom drama directed by Chaitanya Tamhane takes a simmering look at the gaping holes in the Indian Judicial system. Apart from being India’s official submission for the 88th Annual Academy Awards, the movie also won Best Film at 71st Venice International Film Festival as well as awards in Vienna, Hong Kong and Minsk.

17. Mother India (1957) – Mehboob Khan

Was the 1st Indian movie to be nominated for an Oscar

This epic about a poverty stricken single mother was one of India’s all time greatest box office hits. It is regarded as one of the best films in Indian and world cinema and was India’s first submission for the Academy Awards, where it even got nominated. The movie also won awards in the Karlovy Vary International Film Festival.

