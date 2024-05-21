In the digital age overflowing with options, navigating the vast sea of streaming content can be overwhelming. Fear not, as we might have figured out the best way to Netflix and chill. However, sometimes when you sit with your cousins or want to explore a new genre, the algorithms don’t really help, do they?

And besides, from the best comedy movies to romantic ones, the platform is flooded with alternatives that we can lose our heads in mere decision-making. To end your confusion, we have collated the 100 best movies on Netflix India across different genres.

1. Pulp Fiction (1994)

Genre: Crime, Drama

Crime, Drama Dubbed Language: Hindi, English, Spanish, French

Hindi, English, Spanish, French IMDb Rating: 8.9

8.9 Revenue: $214 million

$214 million Cast: John Travolta, Uma Thurman, Samuel L. Jackson, Bruce Willis

It follows the entanglement of seemingly different tales of a gangster and his wife, a struggling boxer, a pair of mobsters and bandits in a series of violence and redemption. This is one of the best movies on Netflix India.

2. The Notebook (2004)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Revenue: $115 million (worldwide box office)

$115 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Sam Shepard

The movie is an adaptation of the 1996 novel by Nicholas Sparks. Noah and Allie unabashedly love each other despite their parent’s disapproval in the 1940s. Belonging to different social classes, their fate separates them, but their love keeps them united. This is one of the best romantic movies on netflix India.

3. Shutter Island (2010)

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) Rating: R

R Revenue: $294 million (worldwide box office)

$294 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Mark Ruffalo, Ben Kingsley, Michelle Williams, Emily Mortimer, Patricia Clarkson

It is an adaptation of the 2003 novel by Dennis Lehane following the journey of two US Marshals namely, Teddy Daniels and Chuck Aule. They’ve been sent to an asylum on a distant island to investigate the case of a missing patient. This is one of the best mystery movies on Netflix India.

4. La La Land (2016)

Mia is an aspiring actress, and Sebastian is a struggling Jazz Pianist. They fall in love while pursuing careers. Their passion to follow their dreams brings them together, but soon they drift apart. This is one of the best english movies on netflix India.

Genre: Musical/Romance

Musical/Romance Dubbed language: English

English IMDb Rating: 8.0/10

8.0/10 Revenue: $446 million (worldwide box office)

$446 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone, John Legend, Rosemarie DeWitt, J.K. Simmons

5. The Godfather (1972)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) IMDb Rating: 9.2/10

9.2/10 Revenue: $246 million (worldwide box office)

$246 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Marlon Brando, Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire

A reluctant son gets drawn to the world of crime when his father, the family’s patriarch and the Mafia boss of New York, transfers his empire to him.

6. The Breadwinner (2017)

Genre: Animation/Drama

Animation/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $4.4 million (worldwide box office)

$4.4 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Saara Chaudry, Soma Chhaya, Laara Sadiq, Ali Badshah, Shaista Latif

An 11-year-old Parvana lives under Taliban rule in Afghanistan in 2001. After her father gets wrongfully arrested, Parvana cuts short her hair and starts dressing like a boy to aid her family. This is one of the best movies to watch on netflix India.

7. Beasts of No Nation (2015)

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: Limited theatrical release, exact revenue not available

Limited theatrical release, exact revenue not available Cast: Abraham Attah, Idris Elba. Ama K. Abebrese. Emmanuel Affadzi, Richard Pepple

It is based on the 2005 novel by Uzodinma Iweala. The film follows the story of a young boy who gets trained to become a child soldier as his country is experiencing a traumatic civil war. This is one of the best war movies on netflix India.

8. GIadiator (2000)

Genre: Action/Drama

Action/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Revenue: $457.6 million (worldwide box office)

$457.6 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Djimon Hounsou, Richard Harris

When Commodus notoriously takes over the throne after the death of his father, the emperor, he demotes Maximus, his father’s preferred general, to a life of slavery as a common gladiator. But, the latter seeks revenge. This is one of the best action movies on netflix India.

9. Spiderman: No Way Home (2021)

Genre: Superhero/Action

Superhero/Action Dubbed language: None (Original language: English)

None (Original language: English) IMDb Rating: 8.5/10

8.5/10 Revenue: $1.8 billion (worldwide box office)

$1.8 billion (worldwide box office) Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon

The film was the third installment of the franchise in the MCU timeline. Three different Spiderman universes entangle when Doctor Strange’s spell goes haywire. This is one of the best movies on netflix india 2021.

10. Court (2014)

Genre: Drama

Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: Marathi, Hindi, English, Gujarati)

None (Original language: Marathi, Hindi, English, Gujarati) IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: Not available

Not available Cast: Vira Sathidar, Vivek Gomber, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Pradeep Joshi, Usha Bane

An aging singer and social activist gets arrested for driving two sewage workers into committing suicide via one of his songs. This is one of the best animated movies on netflix India.

11. PK (2014)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Dubbed language: None (Original language: Hindi)

None (Original language: Hindi) IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹854 crore

₹854 crore Cast: Aamir Khan, Anushka Sharma, Sushant Singh Rajput

A stranded alien embarks on a journey to find his lost communication device with the help of a heartbroken reporter. His journey raises a lot of compelling questions about our inherent belief system. This is one of the best hindi movies on netflix India.

12. RRR (2022)

Genre: Action/War

Action/War Dubbed language: Telugu, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada

Telugu, English, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: ₹1,387.26 crore

₹1,387.26 crore Cast: N.T Rama Rao Jnr, Ajay Devgn, Ram Charan

The film weaves a fictional story around two revolutionary Indians Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. Even though the two are at opposite ends of the spectrum, they strike a deep bond and fight against British oppression in the 1940s. This is one of the best movies on netflix india 2022.

13. Django Unchained (2012)

Genre: Western/Drama

Western/Drama Dubbed language: English, German, French, Italian

English, German, French, Italian IMDb Rating: 8.4/10

8.4/10 Revenue: $425.4 million (worldwide box office)

$425.4 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio

It follows a freed slave Django on his journey with a German bounty hunter to rescue his long-lost wife, who is still enslaved. This is one of the best hollywood movies on netflix India.

14. Spirited Away (2001)

Genre: Animation/Fantasy

Animation/Fantasy Dubbed language: Japanese, English

Japanese, English IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Revenue: $383.4 million (worldwide box office)

$383.4 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Rumi Hiiragi, Miyu Irino, Mari Natsuki, Takeshi Naito

Young Chihiro’s parents stop at an abandoned amusement park while moving to a small Japanese town. But the place is a supernatural town, and her parents have transformed into pigs.

15. Donnie Brasco (1997)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Dubbed language: English, Italian, Japanese

English, Italian, Japanese IMDb Rating: 7.7/10

7.7/10 Revenue: $124.9 million (worldwide box office)

$124.9 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Johnny Depp, Al Pacino, Michael Madsen

An FBI agent infiltrates one of the five major Mafia families in New York. But he develops a strong bond with a hitman and must decide whether to complete his job, which could lead to his friend’s murder. This is one of the best spy movies on Netflix India.

16. Bullet Train (2022)

Genre: Action Thriller

Action Thriller Dubbed language: English, Spanish, Japanese, Russian

English, Spanish, Japanese, Russian IMDb Rating: 7.3/10

7.3/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Cast: Brad Pitt, Joey King, Aaron Taylor Johnson

Ladybug is onboard the world’s fastest train to complete his mission to recover a cash-loaded briefcase. Mindful of his trajectory of bad luck that has caused way too many accidental deaths previously, he’s determined to carry out this mission peacefully. This is one of the best movies on netflix india Hollywood.

17. The Conjuring (2013)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Horror/Thriller Dubbed language: English, Latin

English, Latin IMDb Rating: 7.5/10

7.5/10 Revenue: $319.5 million (worldwide box office)

$319.5 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Vera Farmiga, Patrick Wilson, Lili Taylor

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine set out to help the Perron family get rid of the supernatural presence in their remote farmhouse. It is one of the best scary horror movies based on true stories.

18. Interstellar (2014)

Genre: Science Fiction/Drama

Science Fiction/Drama Dubbed language: English

English IMDb Rating: 8.6/10

8.6/10 Revenue: $677.5 million (worldwide box office)

$677.5 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain

Given that Earth will soon be inhabitable, an ex-Nasa pilot and his team are now responsible for finding a new planet for humans. This is one of the best sci fi movies on Netflix India.

19. Inglourious Basterds (2009)

Genre: War/Drama

War/Drama Dubbed language: English, German, French, Italian

English, German, French, Italian IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Revenue: $321.5 million (worldwide box office)

$321.5 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Brad Pitt, Christoph Waltz, Mélanie Laurent

The film is a fictional story set in the days of World War II. A woman seeks to avenge her family’s death at the hands of a German officer. On the other hand, some Jewish soldiers are on a mission to topple the Nazi Government. This is one of the best movies on Netflix india english.

20. Bahubali: The Beginning (2015)

Genre: Action/Adventure

Action/Adventure Dubbed language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Telugu, Tamil, Hindi IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹650 crore

₹650 crore Cast: Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah

Unaware of his true identity, Shivudu ascends a mountain following the impression of a woman, only to discover his true identity and royal legacy. This is one of the best family movies on netflix India.

21. Inception (2010)

Genre: Science Fiction/Thriller

Science Fiction/Thriller Dubbed language: English, Japanese, French

English, Japanese, French IMDb Rating: 8.8/10

8.8/10 Revenue: $836.8 million (worldwide box office)

$836.8 million (worldwide box office) Cast:nLeonardo DiCaprio, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Ellen Page

Dom Cobb is highly popular in Corporate Espionage because he can enter people’s dreams via their subconscious and steal their ideas. He now gets the impossible task of planting an idea.

22. Andhadhun (2018)

Genre: Crime/Thriller

Crime/Thriller Dubbed language: Hindi, English

Hindi, English IMDb Rating: 8.3/10

8.3/10 Revenue: ₹456.3 crore

₹456.3 crore Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Tabu, Radhika Apte

The film follows Akash, a make-believe blind piano player who tragically gets involved in the murder of a former actor, and now he’s supposed to deal with his wife and her boyfriend. This is one of the best comedy movies on Netflix India.

23. Bird Box (2018)

Genre: Horror/Thriller

Horror/Thriller Dubbed language: English

English IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Revenue: $328.9 million (worldwide box office)

$328.9 million (worldwide box office) Cast: Sandra Bullock, Trevante Rhodes, John Malkovich

The world population has diminished because of a mysterious force that has killed people when they see it. Among the survivors, Malorie Hayes seeks to protect her two children. This is one of the best horror movies on Netflix India.

24. Haider (2014)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Dubbed language: Hindi

Hindi IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹104.9 crore

₹104.9 crore Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Tabu, Shraddha Kapoor, Kay Kay Menon

The film is set in the insurgency-hit Kashmir conflict of 1995. Haider seeks to avenge his father’s death and won’t spare anyone, not even his loved ones.

25. Eega (2012)

Genre: Fantasy/Action

Fantasy/Action Dubbed language: Telugu, Tamil, Hindi

Telugu, Tamil, Hindi IMDb Rating: 7.8/10

7.8/10 Revenue: ₹1.25 billion

₹1.25 billion Cast: Sudeep, Nani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Sudeep kills Nani out of jealousy as he’s attracted to his love Bindu. Reincarnated as a housefly, Nani tries to avenge his death and protect Bindu from the desperate industrialist. This is one of the best suspense movies on netflix India.

26. Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Genre: Romance/Drama

Romance/Drama Dubbed language: Hindi, English

Hindi, English IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹73.5 crore

₹73.5 crore Cast: Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshaye Khanna, Preity Zinta

The plot follows three inseparable childhood best friends fresh out of college. As they carry on with their post-college life and find love, they begin to drift apart. This is one of the best feel good movies on netflix India.

27. Barfi (2012)

Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Dubbed language: Hindi

Hindi IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Revenue: ₹1.75 billion

₹1.75 billion Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Ileana D’Cruz

Barfi is a deaf and mute young man who develops precious relationships with Shruti Ghosh and Jhilmil Chatterjee. Years after rejecting him, Shruti feels troubled and falls for him all over again. This is one of the best movies on netflix india hindi.

28. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch (2018)

Genre: Interactive/Drama/Sci-Fi

Interactive/Drama/Sci-Fi Dubbed language: English

English IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

7.2/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Cast: Fionn Whitehead, Craig Parkinson, Alice Lowe

The most intriguing part of this compelling film is that viewers decide their ending by making important decisions. It’s set in 1984, chronicling the life of a young programmer who decides to adapt a dark fantasy novel into a video game.

29. Forgotten (2017)

Genre: Mystery/Thriller

Mystery/Thriller Dubbed language: Korean (Original language)

Korean (Original language) IMDb Rating: 7.4/10

7.4/10 Revenue: N/A

N/A Cast: Kang Ha-neul, Kim Mu-yeol, Moon Sung-keun

The story revolves around Jin-seok, a high school student who becomes increasingly suspicious of his older brother Yoo-seok’s behavior after Yoo-seok returns home from an extended absence. This is one of the best korean movies on netflix India.

30. Gangs Of Wasseypur: Part 1 (2012)

Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Dubbed Language: Hindi

Hindi IMDb Rating: 8.2/10

8.2/10 Revenue: ₹30.8 crore

₹30.8 crore Cast: Manoj Bajpayee, Richa Chadda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Huma Qureshi

Sardar seeks to avenge his father’s death at the hands of Ramadhir Singh, a notorious politician. The film is a multi-generational saga surrounding coal mines.

Prepare to be transported to worlds beyond imagination with these best movies on Netflix India.