The Harry Potter film franchise and the wizarding world that the creators introduced us to was a huge part of all of our childhood. I gather it still is, by how the Return to Hogwarts trailer got us all teary-eyed. Especially when we saw the trio, Hermione, Ron, and Harry aka Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and Daniel Radcliffe come together. And then segue into how they seem tailor-made for their roles, and we can't imagine anyone else playing these characters.

The filmmakers came pretty close to a point where Emma Watson, who we all know as Hermione Granger, wanted to quit the hit franchise.

During the Harry Potter reunion, Order of the Phoenix director David Yates disclosed that Watson was uncertain about her return as the fictional character.

According to Comicbook.com, the actor, who has been associated with the eight-part series, wanted to walk away noting that she felt lonely during that particular phase of her life.

I think I was scared. I don't know if you ever felt like it got to a tipping point where you were like, "This is kind of forever now".

- Emma Watson

Emma Watson, who was only 11 years old when the first Harry Potter film premiered, explained that the fame had ‘finally hit home’ by that time.

"The fans genuinely wanted me to succeed, and they all genuinely have each other's backs. How great is that?" she added.

Besides Emma, her co-star Rupert Grint, who played Ron Weasley was also in two minds about his comeback.

We never really spoke about it. I guess we were just going through it at our own pace, we were kind of in the moment at the time. It just didn't really occur to us that we were all probably kind of having similar feelings.

- Rupert Grint

Even though we totally feel compassionate towards the young actors’ overwhelming experience, we are also glad they decided to continue.

No one but they are the Hermione-Ron we would always know and love.