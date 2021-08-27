At least once in a week you'd have to remove fancy stuff from your wish list because they're really overpriced or may be because we believe in Colaba Causeway supremacy and our bargaining powers, of course.

However, celebrities who are seen by paparazzi at an airport or on a flashy getaway are often spotted wearing outfits or accessories purchased at ridiculously high prices.

Amazed by this idea, we've compiled a list of instances when Indian and International celebrities have flaunted their pricey possessions.

1. Hardik Pandya's Patek Philippe Nautilus Platinum 5711 watch that costs Rs. 5 Crores.

Apparently, it has 32 baguette-cut emeralds on embedded on the bezel. Previously, the cricketer was seen flaunting his Rs. 89,70,480 Rolex watch too.

2. Aunt Kim ordered 8 Louis Vuitton Mini Speedy Bags from Japan for all the little female cousins in the family. Well, approx. Rs. 81,062 for each.

3. Karan Johan's mismatched suit jacket from OFFWhite costs Rs. 1,43,280.

If it isn't shocking enough, wait until you hear what comes next. The Maison Margiela ankle-length boots he’s seen sporting cost over a lakh. Yep, you read that right.

4. Ranveer Singh is making a statement with a coat for Rs. 3,27,456.

Not only that, but the Gucci baseball cap costs around Rs. 30,000.

5. Virat Kohli has been seen carrying a Louis Vuitton duffel bag, which roughly costs over Rs. 1,90,000.

6. Alia Bhatt wore white sandals by Neous, an Italian brand that cost upwards of Rs. 50,000.

7. Ayushmann Khurrana's affinity for all things athleisure is obvious in his choice of a Rs. 59,190 Balenciaga shoes.

8. Varun Dhawan donned a pair of sneakers that cost Rs. 52,500 alone. Let's just leave it here.

9. Diljit Dosanjh wore a Gucci wool sweater. It will cost you Rs. 1,07,880, in case you're planning to add it in your cart.

10. Kylie's Chanel tennis outfit costs Rs.50,856. Ready to faint already?

Moreover, her Chanel tennis racket, approximately costs Rs.1,84,198.

11. Justin Bieber went on to spend Rs.3,70,739 on a gold grill for a Halloween costume.

12. The bag that nailed Lizzo's AMA look costs Rs. 69,700. Yeah, let that sink in.

lizzo carrying the amount of motivation I have left to make it through the rest of this semester: pic.twitter.com/FoIE15h3Gk — brittany (@mogirlprobs) November 25, 2019

13. Natasha Poonawalla's Hermes bag priced at somewhere between ₹82-94 lakh.

14. Diljit Dosanjh’s jumper, from streetwear luxury brand Amiri, costs approx. Rs. 82,740.

Gonna get some from Bandra's Linking road next week, for sure!