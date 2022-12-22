Shah Rukh Khan, needless to mention, is the undefeated badshaah of a lot of things – from being a brilliant actor to being an even better human, he has taught us how to be humble and grounded through all highs and lows.

In an old video clip, the actor, through his own experience, motivated other aspiring actors with his speech.

He started with how a lot of people ignored and belittled him because he was just a ‘television star’. However, now the tables have turned as he has become an iconic movie actor and those directors are still directing shows.

He, then, had a special message for all the newcomers that there will be a bunch of difficulties and problems but never, ever, one should lose faith in themselves. He narrated a short tale from his own bad experience with a renowned producer.

“Main ek producer se milne gaya aur unhone apni jeb se cigarette nikaali, jalaai aur mujhe dekhke kaha ‘hero banna chahte ho?’ maine bola ‘haan sir, please mujhe hero bana dijiye.’ Unhone poocha, ‘naach sakte ho?’ maine bola ‘yes sir, main toh kamaal ka naachta hoon.’ Phir maine unko naachke dikhaya. Producer sahaab ne kahan ‘rehene do, kuch fight kar sakte ho?’ Maine kahan ‘haan, sir’ aur phir karke dikhaya. Unhone bola ‘rehnde do. Kuch dialogue bol sakte ho?’ Maine bola ‘haan, sir.’ aur bolke dikha diya. Unhone bola ‘chup reh’.

He mentioned how the producer discouraged him and even told him that he can never become an actor. Nevertheless, he got motivated by this discouragement.

“Mujhe bas yehi baat sunni thi. Aur maine yeh thaan lia ki agar main box office pe chal nahi sakta, toh jal toh sakta hoon. Agar main box office pe hit nahi ho sakta, toh box office pe aane ke liye mit toh sakta hoon.”

He concluded his speech by asking the newcomers to fight for themselves, no matter what and keep hustling.

"And, I would like to tell all the newcomers that come what may, tum logo ko chahe agni pareeksha deni pade, apne aap ko jalaana ya mitaane pade, jaise mujhe bhi producers ne bola ki tum kuch nahi kar sakte, toh maine usse woh karke dikhaya jo kisi hero ne nahi kara. Aur maine yeh kara ki maine apne aap ko jala aur mita dia."

You can watch the entire clip here:

SRK, take a bow!