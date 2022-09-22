Ever since rumours of actor Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage surfaced online in March, fans have been eager to know when the couple is going to tie the knot. After months of waiting, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal are finally set to tie to knot after almost a decade of knowing and dating each other.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal | Source: Masala

Curious to know when they will get married? Or where they will get married? Fret not, we have sourced everything there is to know about Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s marriage. Read on to find out more.

The wedding is set to be a grand affair. The wedding invite for the big day is out. Just like the couple, the invite is totally hatke. Shaped like a retro matchbox, the invite has an illustration of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal on a bicycle. The illustration shows Richa dressed in a red saree, while Ali dons a blazer, white pants, and a red tie. It reads ‘Couple Matches’. According to this report, the couple got their wedding invite designed by a friend.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal’s Wedding Invite | Source: India Today

Various reports state that the couple is set to begin the wedding festivities by the end of September. It has also been stated that the couple will get married in the first week of October in a close affair to be held in Mumbai. Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal will later host a wedding reception for the film industry. The pre-wedding functions – namely cocktail, sangeet, and mehendi – will begin on September 30 and are likely to be held in New Delhi.

It has also been reported that the pre-wedding celebrations will be held at the iconic Delhi Gymkhana Club. It is one of the oldest and the most exclusive venues in the country. The club, apparently, has a waitlist of almost 37 years for membership.

Richa Chadha took to Twitter earlier this month to finally reveal her wedding plans. She tweeted “Can’t wait for October” along with a GIF.

Ali Fazal proposed to Richa during a dinner in the Maldives in 2019. Speaking to Bride’s Today, Richa revealed,

He had planned a romantic dinner on a small, secluded island in the Maldives. I thought it was for my birthday – I didn’t suspect a thing. We had finished eating and were sipping on champagne when Ali, being his spontaneous self, asked me to marry him.

They were set to tie the knot in 2020 but the marriage plans were pushed and postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Speaking to Mashable India, Richa said,

Whenever we think of getting married, a new (Covid-19) variant comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, but the first wave came, followed by lockdown and destruction. Last year again, in February, we had confidence and had started talking about the plans. The second wave experience was the worst in India. Quite sad!

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal met on the sets of Fukrey almost a decade ago. The couple was initially friends for a few years before they decided to date each other. They confirmed their relationship status in 2017.

On the work front, Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha are swiftly completing their pending projects before they take a break for the wedding.